‘Women now undergo extreme surgery in Turkey to reduce their height’

A growing number of women are undergoing drastic and painful surgery in Turkey to reduce their height, hoping it will change their lives, relationships, and even their confidence.

The cosmetic procedure, offered by clinics in Istanbul, involves cutting part of the leg bone, removing a section of the femur, and fixing it with a metal rod until it heals, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

Surgeons say it can reduce a person’s height by as much as 5.5cm in the thigh and 3cm in the lower leg.

While clinics claim the operation leaves no scars, the reality for patients is months of pain, wheelchairs, and intensive physiotherapy.

For some, the motivation is dating. Several women say they felt “too tall” to be attractive to men, pointing to surveys showing that many men prefer shorter partners.

Others say they chose the procedure to fix leg length differences or for health reasons.

One American woman who travelled to Istanbul last year reduced her height from 172cm to 167.9cm.

Four weeks after the surgery, she was on crutches and undergoing intensive physiotherapy. Another patient reportedly shaved nearly 5cm off her height.

The treatment is far from risk-free. Complications can include muscle weakness, delayed bone healing, joint dislocation, blood clots, and in rare cases, fatal complications.

Surgeons admit that the risks are higher than for routine operations like knee replacements.

Still, clinics are reporting growing demand. Height Reduction, a leading centre in Istanbul, says it has performed 10 leg-shortening surgeries since 2023.

Packages often include not just hospital care, but also city tours, restaurant visits, and even boat trips to make the process more appealing.

Before going under the knife, patients are required to undergo psychological counselling to ensure they have “realistic expectations.”

The clinic also warns that recovery can be emotionally challenging.

Experts note that being tall isn’t always a blessing. Studies have linked greater height in women to higher risks of cancer and conditions like endometriosis.

One Swedish study found that for every 10cm above average height, cancer risk rises by 18% in women.

Yet, despite the risks, the idea of becoming just a little shorter — and perhaps a little more “fitting” in relationships or society — is persuading some women to take the painful leap.

