Why we collaborate with WACL – Sola- Adebiyi, NIAABC boss

By Adesina Wahab

The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects Abuja Chapter, NIAABC, Arc. Yemi Sola-Adebiyi, has said the body is collaborating with the West African Ceramics Limited, WACL, to drive national progress, especially in the construction industry.

This is just as the two bodies collaborated to hold the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) Gala Night of NIAABC.

The event was a gathering of architects and industry stakeholders, among others. It also featured the launch of the new Onyx Natural Marbles by WACL.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sola-Adebiyi, hailed the relationship between the institute and WACL, adding that it is not only a strong bond, “but one that grows stronger every single day.”

Managing Director of WACL, Franklin Jose, emphasised that the firm’s guiding principle aligns perfectly with the NIA’s passion for design excellence and progress.

He announced the creation of a new app Tiles Visualizer, the first to be introduced in Nigeria, where architects can easily select their designs or upload the space and create concept.

He noted that for over 30 years, WACL had delivered premium building solutions, empowered thousands of Nigerians through direct and indirect jobs, supported education and craftsmanship to build the next generation of industry leaders.

He added the firm has also partnered with professionals, architects and construction leaders in driving national progress.

He said under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, it has given

families and children renewed hope for a brighter future, citing the recent electrification of Baban Tunga community.

The 41st Annual General Meeting/ Gala Night of the NIA Abuja Chapter was far more than an evening of entertainment. It became a symbol of appreciation and partnership. From the elegance of the venue to the energy of the guests, from laughter to heartfelt words, the atmosphere was filled with unity and gratitude.

It was a celebration of partnership, progress, and the enduring bond between the NIAABC and WACL.