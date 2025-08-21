Why leadership development must integrate mental health  — Nnenna Uneke, Psychotherapist 

Nnenna Uneke

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nnenna Uneke is a U.S.-licensed trauma focused psychotherapist, addiction specialist and doctoral candidate in the Neuroscience of Leadership Psychology.

She serves as the Clinical Director at the Integrative Wellbeing Center and is the Founder of The Integrative PsyCoaching, a platform, which blends executive coaching with trauma-informed mental health support.

Exploring the intersections between gender equity, shared leadership, and the socio-economic factors driving psychological distress, Nnenna is, through her interviews and fieldwork across Nigeria, uncovering how systemic issues like poverty, corruption, and leadership breakdown contribute to addiction, anxiety, and trauma. Her work advocates for context aware mental health frameworks that honour both cultural identity and lived realities.

In a chat with Vanguard, she shares her dream of seeing a shift towards more human-centered leadership where well-being, inclusion, and adaptability are at the core; and on her commitment to reshaping how Africans access healing, power, and purpose through a decolonized, Afrocentric lens.

How do you approach leadership development in a way that resonates with African/Nigerian leaders?

Leadership development in Nigeria cannot be copy-pasted from Western models. It has to acknowledge our unique socio-economic realities, cultural values, and workplace dynamics. Nigerian leaders operate in an environment where economic instability, infrastructure challenges, and societal expectations create high-pressure conditions. Leadership here often comes with a “provider” burden both at work and at home, and that constant weight impacts decision-making, innovation, and resilience.

When I design leadership programs, I weave in examples, metaphors, and case studies rooted in African contexts. I’ve facilitated sessions where we used proverbs and communal storytelling to unpack complex leadership ideas. I also encourage leaders to reflect on how traditional hierarchical structures, while useful in some contexts, can sometimes stifle creativity, discourage feedback, and erode trust.

One mid-level manager in Lagos, came to me, frustrated that his team lacked initiative. Through our sessions, we realized his leadership style mirrored the “command and control” model he had experienced growing up. We worked together to introduce more collaborative practices and within months, his team’s engagement scores improved dramatically.

By integrating cultural self-awareness, I help leaders adopt practices that improve overall organisational health without losing sight of their identity and values.

How does your journey into organisational development and leadership consulting tie into your work in mental health and coaching?

My career began in mental health counselling, working closely with individuals and communities to address trauma, addiction, and emotional resilience. Many of the challenges people faced were deeply connected to workplace culture, leadership practices, and systemic barriers. This led me to expand into organisational development and executive coaching, bridging the gap between personal growth and professional development.

What happens at home rarely stays at home. I’ve had clients come to me because they were struggling to meet targets, only for us to discover that the real challenge was a strained marriage, unresolved family conflict, or financial stress. These personal issues can affect focus, decision-making, and even relationships at work.

How do you define effective leadership in today’s complex and rapidly changing work environments?

Adaptability, emotional intelligence, and cultural awareness. It is no longer enough to simply give orders or focus on profits . Leaders must inspire trust, foster inclusion, and respond to change with resilience.

In African contexts where community and relationships are deeply valued, the best leaders are those who can balance authority with empathy, and results with human connection.

You mentioned your unique and innovative approach. How does it differ from traditional leadership coaching or psychotherapy?

PsyCoaching is a blend of psychotherapy tools and executive coaching strategies designed to address both the human and performance sides of leadership. In cultures where therapy is still stigmatized, leaders often feel more comfortable engaging with something that focuses on performance and outcomes.

It’s not about diagnosing people; it’s about identifying root causes of stress, conflict, or burnout, and equipping clients with practical strategies to create balance. For Nigerian leaders, this is critical as our economic realities, cultural expectations and societal pressures mean that stress doesn’t just come from work but is compounded by personal and financial responsibilities. PsyCoaching meets leaders where they are and helps them create sustainable change.

It highlights understanding personal values, and aligning them with professional goals; and unlike standard coaching, it draws on mental health expertise to address emotional blocks that can undermine performance.

Leadership is not just a skill, it is an emotional experience. Without resilience and emotional balance, even the most skilled leader will burn out. Integrating well-being ensures leaders can sustain their performance while protecting their mental health.

I’ve found that in Nigeria, many professionals are experiencing psychological stress not because they are incapable, but because they’re working in environments without psychological safety, healthy leadership, or adequate support systems.

From your experience in both the US and Nigeria, how do cultural contexts shape leadership styles and organisational development strategies?

Culture shapes everything, from how decisions are made to how conflict is handled. In Nigeria, respect for hierarchy and elders can influence leadership styles, but so can community-based values that prioritise collective progress. In the US, leadership may be more individualistic and innovation-driven. Successful leaders in any setting must understand these cultural dynamics and adapt their approach accordingly.

One of the biggest challenges I’ve seen is a leadership culture that often prioritizes results over people. This can create environments where staff feel undervalued, overworked, and afraid to speak up. I’ve coached leaders who didn’t even realise that their teams were burned out until turnover rates skyrocketed. I’ve also worked with mid-level managers who were on the verge of resigning because of toxic leadership above them.

What is your Foundation all about?

WELEAD Foundation was born from the understanding that leadership is a shared responsibility, not a burden for one gender or group. In Nigeria, placing the entire weight of leadership on men has had social, emotional, and even health consequences. By equipping more women and underrepresented voices for leadership, we are not just promoting equity we are creating healthier families, stronger communities, and more resilient organisations.

How does shared leadership benefit organisations beyond the gender equity conversation?

Shared leadership brings diversity of thought, reduces burnout, and strengthens decision-making. When responsibility is shared, organisations become more innovative and less dependent on one person’s vision. This approach creates stability, even in uncertain economic or political climates. WELEAD means Women Empowerment, Leadership, Education, Awareness, and Development and is focused on building emotionally resilient leaders and promoting shared leadership models. While it puts emphasis on gender equity, the underlying philosophy applies to everyone. Leadership is healthier and more effective when it’s not a solitary burden.

Many of the same principles in PsyCoaching are embedded in WELEAD’s programs.

What role does mental health play in leadership effectiveness, and how can leaders safeguard their wellbeing?

Leadership is mentally and emotionally demanding. You cannot pour from an empty cup. Mental health is not just a “personal” concern; it’s a core driver of leadership performance. I’ve seen brilliant leaders lose influence, creativity, and confidence because they ignored the signs of burnout.

In Nigeria, we don’t always connect the dots between leadership stress and mental health challenges. I’ve had clients in their 30s and 40s come to me with physical symptoms constant headaches, insomnia, or hypertension — only to discover that these were rooted in workplace toxicity, unresolved conflicts, or the stress of navigating organizational politics without support.

Leadership is more than strategy and KPIs, it’s about people and if you’re a leader and you’re feeling exhausted, disconnected, or overwhelmed, it’s not a personal failure; it’s a sign that you need a reset.