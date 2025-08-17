Why IBB’s house remains ‘Mecca’ for Nigerians — Jonathan

Former Nigerian military President, Ibrahim Babangida

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the Hilltop residence of former Military President, Retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has remained a Sort of Mecca to Nigerians due to his leadership qualities.

Jonathan stated this on Sunday in Minna when he led other well-wishers on a visit to Babangida on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

He described the former military president as a committed leader who always stood for the unity of the country.

“Nigeria has produced leaders since independence, but Gen. Babangida stands out clearly as one of those who want the best for the country.

“That is why today, his house is like a Mecca of sort. People come to him regularly, and that tells you a lot about the character of IBB,” he said.

According to him, Babangida never sees himself as a sectional leader, but rather as one who believes in Nigeria’s unity.

Jonathan stated that the former military president would continue to be celebrated for his contributions to national unity.

“Our prayer for him is for God to grant him long life so that he can continue to mentor the younger ones to follow his exemplary footsteps,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the low-key birthday were prayers and symbolic gifts from well-wishers.

Vanguard News