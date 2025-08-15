We were treated horribly by our employers in CAR – Rescued Nigerian workers

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Twelve Nigerian workers recently repatriated from the Central African Republic (CAR) have recounted distressing tales of abuse, neglect, and exploitation by their Chinese employers, describing their experience as “horrible” and dehumanizing.

The workers, who returned to Nigeria following a viral video appeal that drew national attention, were received at the headquarters of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja, where they were welcomed by the Commission’s Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and other officials.

In a press release signed by Abdurrahman Balogun, NIDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, the victims disclosed that they endured months of unpaid labour, sexual abuse, and abandonment in remote work sites without food, shelter, or medical attention.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Igorigo Freeborn, their spokesperson, revealed that the men had been owed 11 months’ salaries and subjected to inhumane treatment during their 20-month ordeal.

“I am not ashamed to say it—we were treated horribly,” Freeborn said. “We were homosexually abused by our Chinese employers, abandoned in the forest, and left to suffer without food or pay. But we thank God we survived to tell the story.”

He added that the swift intervention by the Nigerian government changed his perspective on the country.

“I used to believe nothing good could come from Nigeria, but the support we received has completely changed that. I want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Ambassador to CAR, NIDCOM, NEMA, the Immigration Service, and all government agencies that made our rescue possible.”

According to Freeborn, the men were relocated to the capital city of Bangui through the help of the Nigerian Mission, received medical treatment, and were eventually flown home.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while receiving the returnees, condemned the abuses suffered by the men and assured them that justice would be pursued. She stressed that the Nigerian government, through NIDCOM and other relevant agencies, would investigate the matter and take appropriate diplomatic steps.

Describing the acts as “inhumane and unacceptable,” Dabiri-Erewa reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens abroad under the administration’s citizen diplomacy policy.

She also urged the returnees to join NIDCOM’s advocacy efforts against irregular migration, using their experience to warn others of the dangers.

To support their reintegration, NIDCOM gave cash relief packages to each of the returnees. The Commission also called on well-meaning Nigerians and private sector stakeholders to assist with their rehabilitation.

In a show of solidarity, the JAALS Foundation, represented by Mr. Toyin Adenugba of Perchstone and Greys, presented an additional financial donation on behalf of Dr. Tolu Aderemi, Secretary to the Board of Trustees.

Adenugba said the donation was a token of hope and empowerment, intended to help the men rebuild their lives and explore new opportunities in Nigeria.

The returnees were identified as Igorigo Freeborn, Rotimi Kupoluyi, Ajosi Julius, Odeh Collins, Anifowoshe Yekini, Akubo Oluwaseun, Olayemi Peter Adewale, Stephen Abel Otkli, Samuel Ojochenemi, Alih Joel Muhammed, Unekwu Bala, and Yusuf Bameyi.