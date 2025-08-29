By Manuel Fernandes

A group of Angolan citizens has signed a public petition calling for political change in the country, urging greater accountability and leadership.

The petition, launched by the civic movement Movimento Cívico Mudei, has sparked debate about what role UNITA, the country’s main opposition party, should play at this moment in Angola’s political history.

The petition cites past incidents that have drawn criticism from civil society groups, including the 2021 events in Cafunfo, where clashes between security forces and residents reportedly led to casualties.

It also highlights concerns raised during the COVID-19 pandemic, when allegations of excessive use of force by security agencies surfaced in several provinces.

At the end of July, protests led mainly by taxi drivers broke out over increases in diesel prices. The demonstrations, according to reports, were met with a heavy security response, leading to loss of lives. Civil society actors have questioned whether the response was proportionate, stressing the need for investigations and accountability.

Past incidents have also fueled debate, including the 2019 death of street vendor Juliana Cafrique, who was shot by a police officer; the 2020 death of Dr. Sílvio Dala in police custody after being detained for not wearing a mask; and the killing of student Inocêncio de Matos during a demonstration.

These cases remain important references in discussions about human rights and law enforcement in Angola.

While President João Lourenço has been active in international diplomacy, critics argue that domestic issues such as poverty, rising living costs, and governance challenges require more urgent attention.

Meanwhile, UNITA has been pushing for electoral reforms, with its leader, Adalberto Costa Júnior, engaging communities nationwide and advocating for more credible elections.

As reported by Novo Jornal, UNITA recently reached consensus with the MPLA on the Electoral Legislative Package, securing its place within the National Electoral Commission.

This underscores its role as Angola’s main opposition voice and as a central player in shaping the country’s democratic future.

Observers say that UNITA remains the strongest political alternative and that its leadership will be critical in addressing the aspirations of many Angolans ahead of the 2027 elections.

Fernandes, a veteran public affairs commentator, wrote from Luanda.