African Peace Magazine and its strategic partner, the Centre for Peace and Conflict Management in Africa has welcomed its full accreditation to monitor and observe the 2022 Angolan General Elections.

The African Peace Magazine team leads a delegation ably led by the Editor-in-Chief Noah Ajare, Group editor/Media Consultant Austin Otah, International correspondent, Nympha Chinenye Nzeribe, Managing Editor, Arinola Sulaimon, Associate Editor, Barakat Yakubu, and several others to Angola to monitor the elections.

The African Peace Magazine’s active participation in the elections will include on-the-spot live reports, massive interviews [Pre and Post-Election], to measure the confidence of the public towards the elections while collating the opinion of voters.

Editor-in-Chief of the African Peace Magazine, Noah Ajare in a statement said elections are typically critical to the economic development and political stability of the country because they usher in new leaders. It is so vital because it is one of the core determinants of a peaceful state.

He noted that globally, elections are critical to the socio-economic development of any nation. Media publicity before and after the elections goes a long way in ensuring the credibility, acceptability and international recognition true nature of the electoral processes. More importantly, media reports, if well managed can prevent post-election violence.

In Angola, campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections 2022 started officially on the 24th of July 2022 and ended on the 20th of August 2022. However, the political landscape has been focused on the ruling party and the opposition party.

Like most African countries, Angola is emerging from the economic crises occasioned by COVID 19, and the fall in oil prices. And for many Angolans, this election is a defining moment that will shape the history of the oil-rich, southwestern African country. On August 24, Angolan political parties would face their tightest race ever in a general election. More than fourteen million registered voters are expected to participate in this year’s presidential and legislative elections in Angola.

Angola’s ruling party, the movimento Popular de Libertacao de Angola (MPLA), is currently taking lead, having been in power since Angola gained her independence in 1975 from Portugal.

Joao Lourenço, who is the incumbent President, has been commended for allowing more political opening than all his predecessors. Other innovative development credited to the President, Joao Lourenco includes allowing diaspora voting in more than 13 Countries, use of electronic voting, electronic transmission of results and several others.

The opposition is led by Adalberto Costa Junior, from the Uniao Nacional para a independencia Total de Angola (UNITA).

“While the world watches keenly to see how the process would be managed, the incumbent has promised to deliver on Angolan dreams. However, there are many underlying questions— will the people give him another chance? Are the National Electoral Commission fully ready? These and more are what we’re yet to find out and African Peace Magazine UK is on ground to physically monitor the Elections and report the developments live from all the provinces and poll booths,” Noah Ajare said.

Meanwhile, in line with African Peace Magazine’s mandate of promoting peace through innovation, entrepreneurship, unity, and integration in the continent. The African Peace Magazine UK, in conjunction with her strategic partners, Rethink Africa Foundation, African Fact Checkers, Centre for peace and Conflict Management in Africa and African Right Watch is set to host the African Peace Award 2022 in London from the 11th to 12th November 2022.

The event themed Evolving a Sustainable Peace Architecture in a Changing World is designed to host business, political, and diplomatic leaders. It is also set to have in attendance, policy makers and think-tanks on Africa and Africa related issues.

The African Peace awards 2022 seeks to honor persons, institutions, organization, governments and others whose laudable actions, and efforts have in one way or the other improved or contributed to peace keeping and conflict management in Africa as well as improving the lives of Africans.

Last year, awards were given and received by H.E, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, The First Lady of The Federal Republic Nigeria, H.E, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Hon Justice Stella Anukam Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples Right. The former President of Sierra Leone, H.E Ernest Bai Koroma, Secretary to the Federation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha Esq, The First Lady of Kwara State, H.E Amb. Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, H.E the First Lady of Taraba State, H.E Bar. Anna Mbasugun Darius Ishaku, Chief Akin Olujinmi SAN former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, Ahmed Raji SAN

Prof Bolaji Owasonye SAN, The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, The President of the ECOWAS Court Hon Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Babatunde Irukera Esq, Chief Executive Officer Federal Consumer Protection Council and several others.

The African Peace brand has noted Peace promotion and conflict management in any society alleviates uncertainly and risk which in turn promotes economic growth in any given community. It contributes to the economic growth of the community by increasing the productivity in capital and labour as well as good governance.

The African peace brand introduces its awards in the hopes of effecting change and promoting peace globally and specifically in Africa.

