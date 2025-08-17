UNESCO recognizes Sango Festival as World Heritage

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, presenting the UNESCO World Heritage Certificate of Inscription for the Sango Festival to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, during the grand finale of the Sango Festival on 16th August 2025.

…Musawa presents certificate to Alaafin of Oyo

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, has presented the official UNESCO certificate recognizing the Sango Festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Abdulhakeem Owoade I.

The presentation took place at the grand finale of the 2025 World Sango Festival held over the weekend in Oyo State, marking a historic milestone in Nigeria’s cultural and diplomatic advancement.

Speaking at the event, Musawa hailed the recognition as a significant achievement under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, emphasizing the role of cultural heritage in fostering sustainable development, tourism, and international diplomacy.

“We celebrate not just a festival, but a legacy,” Musawa said. “The Sango Festival’s inscription on UNESCO’s Representative List affirms Nigeria’s position on the global cultural stage. This is a win for the Oyo Kingdom, the Yoruba nation, and all Nigerians.”

The minister praised the collaborative efforts between her Ministry and the Oyo community, noting that the recognition aligns with the federal government’s broader goals of cultural promotion, employment generation, wealth creation, and community empowerment.

In his response, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Owoade I, expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu and the Ministry for their commitment to preserving Nigeria’s heritage. He pledged the kingdom’s continued support for national efforts to project Nigeria’s culture globally.

“This honour reflects our shared dedication to celebrating and preserving our identity,” the Alaafin said. “Oyo Kingdom stands ready to work with the Federal Government to sustain this cultural renaissance.”

The 2025 edition of the Sango Festival, which attracted dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and tourists from within and outside Nigeria, served as a vibrant platform for the certificate presentation. It reinforced the festival’s status as a cultural treasure and a living expression of Yoruba history, spirituality, and resilience.