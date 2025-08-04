Uba Sani swaps commissioners in minor cabinet reshuffle

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the swapping of portfolios between two key commissioners in what has been described as a minor cabinet reshuffle aimed at enhancing service delivery in the state.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Sule Shuaibu (SAN), has been redeployed to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

In a corresponding move, the current Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Barrister James Kanyip (PhD), has been appointed as the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The statement noted that the swap is part of Governor Sani’s strategic efforts to re-energize the machinery of government for optimal performance.

“The Governor charged the two top functionaries to approach their new responsibilities with fairness, total commitment and integrity,” the statement read.

Governor Uba Sani expressed confidence in the abilities of the two senior officials, urging them to deploy their wealth of experience and professional expertise in their new roles.

“He wished them God’s guidance and protection as they take on these important assignments,” the statement added.

The cabinet reshuffle, though minimal, is seen as a signal of the Governor’s readiness to reposition key sectors for greater impact in the state’s governance and security architecture.

