Troops eliminate two Boko Haram commanders, 11 others in foiled Borno attacks

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have eliminated two top Boko Haram commanders, identified as Abu Nazir (also known as the Munzir of Juye) and Abu Fatima (Munzir of Koloram), along with 11 other fighters during a renewed military onslaught in Wulgo community, Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation followed the foiling of coordinated attacks by the insurgents on Bitta and Wulgo communities on August 21 and 22, 2025.

According to sources, the troops recovered several arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, a cache of rounds, and six motorcycles belonging to the insurgents. Wulgo is a border community adjoining parts of the Republic of Cameroon.

Confirming the incident on Friday, a military source stated:

“In furtherance of counter-insurgency operations across the North East theatre, the ground troops and air component of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 13 Boko Haram terrorists, including two top commanders, during foiled attacks on Bitta and Wulgo in Borno State on August 21 and 22, 2025.”

The source added that the commanders were killed in a fierce gun battle at Wulgo.

The military high command has commended the troops for their bravery and urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign.