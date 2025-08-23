Troops eliminate 2 Boko Haram commanders, 7 others in Borno

FILE IMAGE

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in collaboration with the Air Component, have eliminated nine Boko Haram terrorists, including two top commanders in Borno.

A credible source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the feat was recorded in separate operations that foiled terrorists’ attacks on Bita and Wulgo between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

According to the military source, those killed included the commanders identified as Abu Nazir, the Munzir of Juye, and Abu Fatima, the Munzir of Koloram.

“They were neutralised during a fierce gun duel at Wulgo axis.

“Troops also recovered AK-47 rifles, a cache of ammunition, and six motorcycles belonging to the insurgents,” he said.

The military high command lauded the troops for the operational success and urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign, despite daunting challenges. (NAN)