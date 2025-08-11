Top 10 countries with the highest minimum wage in Europe

National flag of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Minimum wages across Europe vary widely, shaped by each country’s cost of living, economic policies, and labour market strength.

Some countries stand out for offering workers some of the best minimum pay in the world.

Here’s a look at the top 10 European countries leading the way.

1. Luxembourg – €2,638/month

Luxembourg tops the list of countries offering the highest minimum wage in Europe. This small but wealthy nation has a strong financial sector, high GDP per capita, and a cost of living to match. Its wage policy ensures that even low-income earners can maintain a decent standard of living.

2. Ireland – €2,282/month

Ireland’s robust economy, powered by technology, pharmaceuticals, and foreign investment, supports one of the continent’s highest minimum wages. This pay floor reflects the country’s relatively high living expenses, especially in major cities like Dublin.

3. Netherlands – €2,193/month

The Netherlands combines strong social protections with a competitive economy. Its high minimum wage helps sustain one of the best standards of living in Europe, with a focus on work-life balance and worker welfare.

4. Germany – €2,161/month

Europe’s largest economy backs its workers with a strong wage floor. Germany’s industrial strength, export power, and collective bargaining traditions help keep wages high while maintaining competitiveness.

5. Belgium – €2,070/month

Belgium offers generous social benefits alongside a high minimum wage. The country’s strong unions and coordinated wage-setting system ensure pay keeps pace with living costs.

6. France – €1,802/month

The French SMIC (Salaire Minimum Interprofessionnel de Croissance) is reviewed annually to track inflation and productivity. This keeps France among Europe’s best-paying countries for low-wage workers.

7. Spain – €1,381/month

Spain has made substantial increases to its minimum wage in recent years, part of a broader push to reduce inequality and improve living standards, particularly in its service and tourism sectors.

8. Slovenia – €1,278/month

Slovenia leads Central and Eastern Europe in minimum wage levels. Its steady wage growth reflects the country’s stable economy and integration into the EU’s single market.

9. Poland – €1,091/month

Poland’s rapid wage growth is part of an economic strategy to retain skilled workers and attract investment. While still lower than Western Europe, the figure marks significant progress in just a few years.

10. Lithuania – €1,038/month

Lithuania’s economy has been expanding at one of the fastest rates in the EU. Its increasing minimum wage reflects efforts to boost domestic consumption and reduce the income gap with richer member states.

