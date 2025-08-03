Tompolo’s Foundry and the Doctors

By Enewaridideke Ekanpou

Life is a seasonal struggle on earth.

A season comes when lie-coated storytelling small pots are broken for a ploughed path.

A new story demands a freshly ploughed path.

A ploughed path peopled by Tompolo’s dynasty of doctors.

The lie-coated storytelling small pots have been scattered into smithereens, revealing Tompolo’s blazing foundry.

A piece of metal disappeared into the foundry, out as a solid seasonal spear.

The spear is the seasonal spittle of the foundry.

From the foundry I was hammered into a seasonal spear.

In the foundry I ‘kokoloko’ saw Dr Paul Bebenimibo and Chief Kestin Pondi as helpers shaping the latest heated spear…

From Tompolo’s foundry a doctor of English has been forged and spat out like dolphins spitting out a course for lost sailors at sea.

A seasoned blacksmith of transformation Tompolo has turned in thoughts;

A blacksmith who has fashioned out solid irons against oil theft and pipeline vandalism in Nigeria…

This was a doctor who walked on spiky paths, but home victorious

without blood.

Indeed, the lie-coated storytelling small pots have been scattered into smithereens, revealing only how

Tompolo’s foundry turns out doctors as solid seasonal spears .

The world only knows Paul, Dennis and Julius as academic doctors in different fields of study.

Off my fingers I can count Paul, Dennis and Julius as products of Tompolo’s foundry.

I am the current spear spat out by Tompolo’s foundry .

I am the spear that once walked on spikes but came home unhurt.

Only one foundry seasonally spits out doctors in different fields as a dolphin does at sea.

It is Tompolo’s foundry that spits out doctors in Nigeria beyond the oil theft and pipeline vandalism war waged justly without arms.

The doctors from Tompolo’s foundry are Aristotled;

Their Aristotled thoughts journeying always, but not far away from this ploughed path.

Like mulched plantains in Akparemogbene, the truth must sprout as seeds scattered over the surface of the earth.

Forever the lie-coated storytelling small pots remain broken into pieces…

From the smithereens of the storytelling small pots Tompolo’s dynasty of doctors shall spring as the sprouting story.

Only as a continuum of conquerors shall the doctors from Tompolo’s foundry rise as the sprouting story over the broken pots.

Dr. Ekanpou writes from Akparemogbene, Delta State