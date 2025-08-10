Tinubu Support Groups must not replace APC structure in Ondo – GAC

— Party Chieftains hails Aiyedatiwa’s leadership

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) weekend agreed that that President Bola Tinubu support groups, can continue to exist but cant serve as alternatives to the party or be used to divide it.

Rising from a close door meeting in Akure, the Secretary of the group, Hon.lsaacs Kekemeke, said the maiden meeting was hosted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Kekemeke, who is the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party said that “We also agreed that support groups, particularly presidential support groups, can continue to exist but cannot serve as alternatives to the party or be used to divide it.

” Support groups are meant to support the party and the presidential aspiration of our national leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” We were satisfied with the governor’s performance and advised him on wider consultations with stakeholders.

Kekemeke added that “We concluded that our party is one, with no factions, and advised on collegiate leadership at the local government level for more inclusive decision-making”,

He said that the meeting was aimed at stabilising the government and party in the state.

“Basically, it’s meant to stabilise government and the party. The governor has been availed of the experience of many people, and we have resolved a number of issues.

“We restated the obvious fact that the governor is the leader of the party in the state.

Also, speaking, the GAC chairman, Chief Akinyelure described the parley as fruitful, noting that it focused on strengthening ties between the government and the party.

Akinyelure said that “The Governor is very happy about the meeting. What we have basically discussed is the growth the party and the success of the government, which is headed by Mr. Governor.

” Ours is to bridge the gap, to make sure that thw party grows and the government is successful.

“Whatever is going on in government is exposed to the party, so that there can be a smooth relationship.

” I am not only satisfied, I am encouraged by the participation of our members”, Akinyelure said.

The former APC National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, commended the Governor for convening the council and noted that the closed-door format encouraged frank discussions.

Oluwajana said that “First and foremost, I have to appreciate the governor for setting up this Governor’s Advisory Council.

“Because of such a forum, we make suggestions as elders of the party. If we continue at this trend, even the sky is not the limit for the state.

“One very commendable thing is the governor’s receptive attitude accommodating everyone, regardless of past views before he became governor. There’s no room for disunity.

“The governor is for all of us. He’s the leader of the party in the state, and we acknowledge that leadership”, Oluwajana said.

Former Senator, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice explained that the council plays a key advisory role to the governor on policies and party unity.

Boroffice said: “The main purpose of this meeting is to revitalise this Government Advisory Council.

“As a council, we are to advise Mr. Governor on issues concerning his policies and the unity of the party, and that is exactly what we have done. Those who have some issues raised them, and the Governor responded.

“He has paid all salaries; he is not owing, has not borrowed, and has even paid part of the debts owed by the government over the years.

“These are commendable within this short time of his administration. The Advisory Council is to advise, not to dictate.

“The Governor is the Chief Executive of the state and is to pick the best hands to help him achieve his goals. We can advise, but he has more information to take decisions that favour the government and the people.”

Also speaking, Chief Jamiu Ekungba and Hon. Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Apata both commended the governor for convening the GAC meeting, stressing that it would strengthen the party in the state ahead of the next general elections.

Other leaders at the meeting included former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, General Funso Oyenehin (rtd), Ambassador Sola Iji, Chief Bode Sunmonu, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Dr. Ayodeji Oyedele and Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said that “The GAC is made up of selected leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, with the objective of offering counsel and support to the Governor on issues of governance and the growth of the ruling party.

“The GAC is under the chairmanship of former Chairman of the Board of Directors of NNPC Limited and former National Vice Chairman of the APC, Chief Pius Akinyelure, while the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the party and former Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, serves as the Secretary.

” The closed-door meeting deliberated on various issues bothering on the development of the state under Governor Aiyedatiwa and the growth of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that ” The GAC meeting came barely a week after the Governor hosted the party’s Caucus meeting and ahead of the general stakeholders meeting of the party.