Tinubu rewards D’Tigress with $100,000 each, flats, national honours for AfroBasket triumph

•Says Nigerian women’ve never failed nation in sports

•Your win’ll inspire generations unborn —First Lady

•Sports sector set for greater heights —Dikko

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu yesterday gifted Nigeria’s senior national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, $100,000 to each of the players, $top50,000 each for the 11-man coaching and technical team, and bedroom flats at Renewed Hope Estate for every member of the team and coaching staff.

Besides, the President conferred on the players and technical crew the prestigious national honor of Officer, Order of the Niger, OON.

The recognition of D’Tigress followed a similar state reception President Tinubu hosted last week for the Super Falcons, after their record-extending tenth Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON, victory in Rabat, Morocco.

The team clinched their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title, and seventh overall, by defeating Mali 78–64 in the final played at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, defeating Mali.

The remarkable win reaffirmed their dominance in African women’s basketball and continued an unbroken winning streak that began in 2017.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, announced the presidential rewards at a special reception held in their honour at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, yesterday evening.

In addition to the players, members of the coaching and technical crew were each rewarded with $50,000, a three-bedroom flat, and OON national honour.

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, joined the vice president to warmly receive the D’Tigresses on behalf of the President.

Speaking during the reception ceremony, the vice president said: “You have brought great pride to Nigeria. Your excellence on the court has once again put our nation on the global map for sporting greatness.”

He praised the team’s resilience and spirit in the face of challenges, noting: “My dear daughters, you fought back from behind in the past quarter, not with panic, but with poise.

‘’You wore the green and white not just as clothes, but as a symbol of unity—and now you wear the crown as kings of African basketball for the fifth consecutive time.”

He singled out Coach Rena Wakama for her inspirational leadership, saying “you represent the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports.

“Your quiet strength and historic achievements have shattered ceilings and inspired countless young girls nationwide who now know that no dream is too bold for a Nigerian woman. You indeed deserve your award as the best coach in Africa and the world.”

Highlighting individual brilliance within the team, he applauded Amy Okonkwo and Ezinne Kalu.

“To Amy Okonkwo, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and Ezinne Kalu, the top scorer in the final, you have elevated the entire team. Most importantly, you did not play for yourselves; you played for and won with Nigeria.”

Reflecting on the broader significance of Nigerian women in sports, Shettima stated: “Nigerian women have never failed the nation in sports. From the Super Falcons dominating on the world stage, to our record-breaking athletes on the track, and now building a basketball dynasty, our women have consistently made us proud.

‘’They have shown the world that when opportunity meets preparation, Nigerian excellence is inevitable.”

Shettima extended gratitude to the National Sports Commission and the Nigerian Basketball Federation for their tireless efforts.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I want to extend special appreciation to the National Sports Commission under the leadership of Mallam Alabi. Their renewed focus on athlete welfare, institutional reform, grassroots support, and performance-based development is already yielding results,’’ he said.

He also commended Malam Ahmadu Musa Kida, chairman of the Nigerian Basketball Federation and the NNPC Limited, for his dedication, noting “Malam Musa is personally known to me, and I have witnessed the personal resources he has invested in developing basketball in this great nation.”

Announcing national honours and monetary rewards on behalf of President Tinubu, Shettima said: “National honours will be awarded to the team, coach, and technical staff. Each player will receive $100,000, and the coach and technical team will receive $50,000.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown leadership by recognising and rewarding our daughters who have excelled on the continental stage.”

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in her remarks, expressed “a deep sense of pride and joy” in the team’s remarkable achievement.

“This victory is not just a win on the court; it is a resounding statement of hard work, excellence, and national pride. This is a moment that will forever inspire generations of Nigerian girls and women to dream big, boldly and pursue greatness.”

The First Lady highlighted the core values behind their success, adding that “It is a clear indication that hard work and teamwork are what it takes to succeed.”

She praised the players not only as athletes but as “ambassadors of sports of a great nation,” noting the significance of their victory at a time when Nigeria was already celebrating sporting excellence.

“Your victory comes at a time when Nigeria is basking in the glory of sporting excellence following the Super Falcons’ recent victory. We haven’t really gotten over that, and then this one. We are so glad to be able to celebrate you as well,’’ she added.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Amy Okonkwo said: “Mr. President, represented by the Vice President, our dear mother. I just want to say, on behalf of the D’Tigress, that we are so, so, so, so thankful to be here today.”

She emphasised the honour of representing Nigeria and continuing their legacy of excellence, saying “I’m thankful that we get to represent our country. We’re thankful to be able to continue our excellence and support the gift that God gave us.”

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, showered praises on the national women’s basketball team, describing their win as a milestone not only for basketball but also for women’s sport across the nation.

“I stood here last Monday with pride and profound joy to celebrate yet another glorious chapter in the history of Nigerian sports, courtesy of our exceptional women’s football team, Super Falcons,’’ Dikko said.