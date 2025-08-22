Tinubu pledges to complete defense college’s permanent site

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is committed to completing the permanent site of the National Defense College (NDC) to enable the institution to deliver strategic training for Nigeria and its allied nations.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, gave the assurance on Friday at the graduation of 99 participants in NDC Course 33, held at the college in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants from 19 countries comprised senior officers from the Armed Forces, strategic ministries, departments, agencies, and allied countries.

They consisted of 25 officers from the Nigerian Army, 16 from the Nigerian Navy, 12 from the Nigerian Air Force, five from the Nigeria Police Force, 18 from ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as 23 international participants

The President stated that when fully equipped, the college could and should evolve into a Defence Postgraduate University.

Tinubu disclosed that he has directed the Commandant of the college to work closely with the Minister of Defence to develop a clear strategy to upgrade the facilities.

He added that the government would explore further interventions to enhance the college’s infrastructure.

“I have been briefed on the state of infrastructure at the permanent site in Piwoyi. While progress has been made, much remains to be done.

“I assure you that this administration is committed to completing the permanent site,” he said.

Tinubu urged the graduating officers to be worthy ambassadors of the college, uphold its motto, which speaks of Excellence, Courage, Patriotism, and Integrity.

According to him, those values lie at the compass for a successful career.

“To our friends from other nations, I encourage you to sustain the friendships you have built in Nigeria, and to let them grow into bridges of cooperation and solidarity between your nations and ours, ” he said.

The Nigerian leader noted that the college represents the finest expression of the country’s commitment to building human capital in areas critical to national survival.

Tinubu commended the college Commandant, the Management Team, and the Faculty for their dedication to grooming ‘this distinguished set of strategic leaders for our Armed Forces, for Ministries, Departments and Agencies”.

“For the friendly nations represented on this course, I also salute the dignitaries and friends of the college whose presence here today adds dignity to this occasion.

“To the participants of Course 33, I extend my heartfelt congratulations.

“I am well aware of the rigour and intensity of your 48 weeks of study, and the resilience it required.

“To emerge today as fellows of this great institution is an accomplishment of which you must be deeply proud.

“We are gathered here to honour your commitment, your endurance, and your devotion to a worthy cause.

“I have directed that relevant stakeholders study your recommendations and harvest the strategies you proposed, because strengthening indigenous manufacturing is indispensable to our nation’s security and development,” he said.

