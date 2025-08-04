Tinubu greets Ambassador Dele Cole at 85

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has felicitated Ambassador Dele Cole as he marked his 85th birthday.

President Tinubu in his felicitation said: “On behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and myself, I congratulate you on your remarkable 85th birthday on August 4.

“Your extraordinary contributions to our nation’s newspaper industry, particularly your transformative leadership as Managing Director of the Daily Times in 1976, remain unparalleled. During this period, you restored the glory of the newspaper.

“Further, you built it into one of Africa’s largest newspapers, a bastion of journalistic integrity and intellectual rigour, and a critical source of thought-provoking editorial opinions that elevated public discourse.

“History also records you as an excellent diplomat who served as a Special Adviser on International Relations and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Argentina and Brazil.

“I salute and recognise you on this occasion of your 85th birthday and always as a patriot, intellectual giant, diplomat, doyen of journalism, and elder statesman who has served Nigeria with diligence and commitment.

“I salute you as a Nigerian who has demonstrated the highest ideals of professionalism, leadership, and moral courage. Your lifetime of service to Nigeria has inspired countless others to pursue excellence for the betterment of our society.

“Once again, I say Happy birthday with 85 memorable cheers!!!!!”