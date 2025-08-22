Tinubu commended for reconstituting HYPREP’s BoT, appointing Deeyah

President Bola Tinubu

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Groups in Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have commended President Bola Tinubu for reconstituting the Board of Trustee of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, noting that the development would enhance performance in the ongoing cleanup in Ogoni.

The bodies said the reconstitution of the BoT of HYPREP shows President Bola Tinubu ‘s genuine interest in bringing genuine transformation to Ogoniland.

The groups, Ogoni United Family, OUF and Ogoni Youth Federation, OYF, gave the commendation in separate press statements in Port Harcourt yesterday, on the reconstitution of the Board and the appointment of Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, as chairman of the board.

OUF in their statement jointly signed by Dominic S. Dumekpigi, Facilitator OUF, Barr. Lezua Diane Opara, Legal adviser OUF and Michael Brown,

Publicity Secretary, said the president acted in the interest of Ogoni people.

The statement also noted that the appointment of Deeyah to head the board would bring the needed transformation in the cleanup project.

It read: “Indeed, this appointment is a testament that good deeds, hard work and resilience pays. It is clear that your appointment is a mission statement of revitalization, repositioning and total transformation of Ogoni land through strong leadership acumen and all inclusiveness as you are known for your objective pragmatic leadership style.

“We pray for God’s supernatural wisdom, good health and divine grace to keep you safe as you embark on this tedious journey. Indeed, HYPREP will experience organic transformation with teamwork.

“Finally, we specially thank the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing illustrious sons of Ogoni land. We also do not forget the role of the FCT Minister in these appointments.. May God bless you all.

Similarly, OYF in its statement signed by Comrade Faith Kpabep, Publicity Secretary, OYF, noted that Deeyah has demonstration commitments to Ogoni development, expressing optimism that his leadership of the Project’s BoT would impact positively on the cleanup.

It read in part: “This appointment stands as a testament to his exemplary leadership and proven expertise to excellence in all spheres of responsibility. Throughout his distinguished career, Hon. Deeyah has demonstrated exceptional vision, integrity, and dedication to advancing the mission and values of every role he has been entrusted with.

The OYF views this development as further proof that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to delivering genuine transformation in Ogoniland.