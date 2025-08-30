Tinubu celebrates Bishop Kukah at 73

Bishop Matthew Kukah

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah, on his 73rd birthday.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said he joined the Catholic family and Body of Christ to celebrate the highly revered priest, whose compassion for the poor and underprivileged continues to influence people-centred development policies in Nigeria and Africa.

President Tinubu highlighted the priest’s sacrifice in balancing his spiritual and intellectual works with practical guides on how democracy can impact development and good governance worldwide.

The President remarked: “Bishop Kukah’s role in the struggle for the return of democracy in Nigeria and his support for peace and harmony are remarkable.

“Bishop Kukah served as a member of Nigeria’s Truth Commission, Secretary of the Political Reform Conference, member of Nigeria’s Electoral Reform Committee, and worked assiduously to promote harmonious relationships between Christians and Muslims as Chairman of Nigeria’s Inter-religious Dialogue.”

As Bishop Kukah turns 73, the President said he hoped his tireless advocacy for justice, democracy and human development would remain an irreplaceable treasure.

The President prayed for a longer life, good health and wisdom for Bishop Kukah.