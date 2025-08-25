Tinubu arrives in Brazil for state visit

Credit: Bayo Onanuga.

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Brasília early Monday for a two-day state visit aimed at deepening Nigeria-Brazil relations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the presidential aircraft, Nigerian Air Force One (NAF-001), nicknamed “Eagle One”, touched down at Brasília International Airport around 12:30 a.m. local time, 4:30 a.m. (Nigerian time).

Tinubu was received by Carlos Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East; Carlos José Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria; and top Nigerian government officials, including

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The President then proceeded directly to his hotel, where he will be based during the visit.

At his hotel, he was received by Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abass, Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang.

Others present are Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and Minister of Trade and Investment Dr Jumoke Oduwole.

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, Minister of Livestock Development Idi Maiha and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji were also present, among others.

NAN reports that the Nigerian leader is scheduled to meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other senior Brazilian officials on Monday at the

Planalto Palace.

The leaders will witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and address a joint press conference afterwards.

As part of his engagements, President Tinubu will meet with the President of the Brazilian Senate at the National Congress, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, and the President of the Supreme Federal Court.



He will also participate in the Nigeria-Brazil Business Forum as part of a packed programme in Brasília on Monday.

President Tinubu’s agenda will focus on boosting cooperation in aviation, agribusiness, livestock, security, trade, and cultural exchange with Latin America’s largest economy.

Key discussions will also explore partnerships in agriculture, energy transition, regional security and areas of mutual strategic interest.

A major highlight will be the signing of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

Breakout sessions and sideline meetings involving Nigerian ministries will complement the high-level talks. (NAN)