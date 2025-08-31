Talent, preparation surpass any industry exploitation — Kelly Itohan Ogbeide

By Ayo Onikoyi

For rising Nollywood actress Kelly Itohan Ogbeide, passion and resilience remain at the heart of her journey. In an interview with Potpourri, she speaks about her early motivation, the challenges that shaped her, and her firm belief that true talent and preparation will always outweigh exploitation in the industry.

Ogbeide traced her love for acting back to childhood, crediting both passion and encouragement from those around her as her initial spark.

“Passion was the motivation that started from childhood and encouragement from people around,” she recalled. Determined to build a strong foundation for her career, she pursued formal training. “I even went as far as getting a first degree in Theater Arts (B.A),” she added.

Like many in Nollywood, she has encountered her fair share of difficulties, but her perspective remains positive. “Challenges are part of any work or career. For me, I see them as a stepping stone to better myself and improve my craft,” Ogbeide affirmed, stressing that each obstacle has helped sharpen her skills.

The actress also touched on the complex task of balancing personal values with professional demands. “Yes, I have taken on roles that I disagree with, but not for the popularity that will ensue or ‘career growth.’ Oftentimes most of those roles don’t best describe my personality. But as a seasoned actor, I should be able to fit into any character and do justice,” she explained.

On the state of the industry as regards sex for roles , Ogbeide voiced concerns about the plight of newcomers, citing the pressure and exploitation that sometimes plague Nollywood. Nevertheless, she remained hopeful.

“Sincerely, there have been such unfortunate happenings in the industry. I believe talent, opportunity, and preparation surpass exploitation. I hope the industry does better to protect the young and incoming talents,” she said passionately.