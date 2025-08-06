Street re-naming draws concern in Lagos

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

•Residents, commercial drivers reject move

•Sanwo-Olu’s aide defends renaming of streets

By Dapo Akinrefon & Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE recent renaming of some streets and roads in some parts of Lagos State has raised dust.

Among the notable roads and streets that were renamed were Ilaje Road, which was renamed King Sunny Ade Road in honour of the legendary juju musician.

Bariga Road now becomes Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way in recognition of Nigeria’s current president and former Lagos State governor.

Community Road, Akoka, is now Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Road, celebrating the sitting Governor of Lagos State.

Ajidagan Street was transformed to Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street, acknowledging the globally acclaimed rapper and Bariga native.

Charly Boy Bus Stop rebranded as Baddo Bus Stop, also in tribute to Olamide.

Ifeanyi Street has been renamed Abolore Akande (9ice) Street, honouring the singer and Bariga son.

Ayodele Street in Ladi-Lak becomes Tony Tetuila Street, in honour of the veteran afro-pop artiste.

Ilojo Crescent, Obanikoro, is now Bukayo Saka Street, recognising the England and Arsenal football star of Nigerian descent.

The renaming of bus stops, however, drew the ire of residents.

The popular Charley Boy Bus Stop, in Bariga Local Council Development Area, LCDA, elicited angry reactions from notable personalities, including human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN; former Communications Minister, General Tajudeen Olarenwaju (retd) and Charles Oputa, among others.

It smacks of authoritarianism— Falana

Falana, who condemned the renaming of streets and landmarks in Lagos State without public consultation, called it a violation of constitutional provisions and a display of authoritarianism.

The legal luminary insisted that the power to name roads, streets and number houses rests exclusively with local governments, as provided in the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said: “It is pertinent to point out, without any fear of contradiction, that the naming of roads and streets, and numbering of houses in any part of Nigeria is one of the exclusive functions of Local Governments outlined in the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.”

Citing legal precedent, Falana referenced the ruling in Chief Obidi Ume v Abuja Metropolitan Management Council & 2 Ors, where Justice Edward Okpe of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory declared that only the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, has the authority to name roads and streets within Abuja. The court also ordered the removal of street signs illegally mounted without AMAC’s approval.

“Therefore, the usurpation of the exclusive functions of Local Governments on street naming by certain individuals and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State cannot be justified under the Nigerian Constitution.

“Renaming the Charley Boy Bus Stop, without consulting the Bariga and Gbagada people, smacks of authoritarianism.

“It is sad to note that a state that has continued to retain the streets named after murderers and economic saboteurs from the former colonial empire is busy renaming streets and bus stops named after Nigerians who have made their contributions to the development of the society,” he said.

Calling for transparency and public participation in future naming decisions, Falana urged local governments to hold public hearings and follow due process.

It’s an inconceivable injustice —Olanrewaju, Ex-Communications Minister

Also, a former Minister of Communications, Major- General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), expressed concerns regarding the recent renaming of historic streets and bus stops in Lagos State.

Olarenwaju, a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Div Nigerian Army, in a statement by his Media Office, highlighted the cultural and historical implications of such actions, urging current political power holders to reconsider their decisions.

Citing ethical concerns, Gen. Olanrewaju described the renaming of streets as an “inconceivable injustice,” emphasising that such action reflects a disregard for the longstanding identity of Lagos and its citizens.

He said: “Lagos State today has lost its indigeneity rights to keep its old legacy street names, and they are now being replaced with new names by newly elected political administrators.

“These resident usurper administrators must be made to understand that they hold this political power temporarily. It is just for a short time. They are now changing old street names to undeserved new identities which have no connection to the land, forgetting that they will govern for a short time.

“The new beneficiaries of the street name change have contributed nothing significant in terms of developments and have no connections to the land they hold in trust for the people.

“These politicians are obliterating the landmark history of our communities and state. They should revert to the old street names.

“While I agree with Sowore that the renaming of Lagos streets is politically motivated, his knowledge of Lagos as a ‘No Man’s Land’ brings out his lack of historical understanding of Lagos’ pre-colonial and imperial administration, leading to Lagos becoming a colony under British rule. Lagos existed before Nigeria became a country in 1914. Probably, Sowore was born when history was removed as a subject of study in the country.”

Lagos’ history must be preserved —Fashola

As the discussion on street naming in Lagos continues to generate controversy, former governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), advocated the preservation of Lagos’ history to avoid distortion and promote values.

Fashola, who at the public presentation of Discover Lagos State: A History Puzzle Book (Volume 1) held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, also echoed the importance of documenting the state’s history.

The former governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said: “The archival heritage is a valuable testimony to the sociopolitical and economic development of humanity.

“For instance, the Glasgow University archives service gives fascinating insights into the influence that the university, its staff and students have had in the history and development of many countries, including Nigeria.”

He said records also contain information about the first Nigerian students at the University of Glasgow at the time, including Dr Issac Ladipo Oluwole, who was enrolled in 1913 and graduated in 1918.

Referencing the archive, Fashola said: “Dr Ladipo Oluwole returned to Nigeria to become the first African medical officer of health in the Lagos colony.

“He pioneered school health services, with school inspection and vaccination of children in their schools, and started the first Nigerian school of hygiene at Yaba in Lagos in 1920. So that’s the Ladipo Oluwole. But the records were kept well in Glasgow, Scotland.

“So those of us who drive through streets such as Ladipo Oluwole Street in Ikeja will probably now understand and contextualise the contributions of such a man and why it was considered such a high honour to immortalise him by naming a street in his memory.

“But it is perhaps instructive that we are discussing street naming and street unnaming, and I keep my gunpowder dry.”

Controversial name change

The controversial name change of Charly Boy bus stop was approved and announced by the immediate past LCDA chairman, Kolade Alabi, during the commissioning of legacy projects in the area to mark the end of his tenure.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was in attendance as the special guest of honour on the occasion.

Alabi, who defended his decision to rename the busstop, said: “As an administration, we took our time to reflect on a number of our people who have put the name of our local council out on the global map through their respective God-given talents and craft, as well as eminent personalities in our nation and our beloved state and local council who have contributed immensely to the development of our nation and our state. Today, we will be officially renaming streets in honour of the legacies.”

Protest greets renaming

The renaming of the bus stop did not go down well with some stakeholders and indigenes of Bariga, who viewed the development as political.

Scores of Lagos residents had staged a protest against the development at the Lagos House of Assembly.

The protesters, who vowed to challenge any move to rename the road, expressed their displeasure with the change, describing it as a total disregard for their heritage.

The placard displayed by protesters disapproved and demanded a reversal.

In the protest letter, the protesters stated that the former chairman acted unconstitutionally and without the approval of the local councillors.

According to the demonstrators, Ilaje Road is a symbol of their heritage and should remain unchanged.

During the protest, the President-General of Egbe Omo Ilaje, Raphael Irowanu, expressed concern that there was a broader plan to marginalise the Ilaje people in Lagos.

According to him, the road renaming, coupled with ongoing demolitions affecting the community, points to an attempt to displace and undermine the Ilaje people.

He stated that the Ilaje community, with a population of about four million in the state, has deep roots in Yoruba history and should not be treated as outsiders.

He, therefore, warned that the political consequences of ignoring the community’s concerns could affect the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 elections.

The president also noted that naming the road after King Sunny Ade, a musician from Ondo State like the Ilaje people, could lead to conflict rather than unity.

Addressing the demonstrators, the Baale of Ilaje/Bariga Community, Kayode Ayetiwa, said the new LCDA chairperson, Bukola Adedeji, had called to plead with him not to welcome her with a protest.

While disclosing that the new council boss promised to reverse the decision, the traditional ruler stressed that the name Ilaje road has been in use since 1948 and is an important part of the community’s identity.

He said the residents would not allow their cultural history to be erased by replacing the name with that of any individual, regardless of their fame.

Reacting to the development, Alhaji Abdulfatai Bello, a resident, described it as a welcome development that should be applauded by citizens.

Bello said: “We are fully in support of this renaming of streets. The personalities involved are worth the honour. They are role models for the present and future generations. It has come to stay.”

Faulting the process of the renaming of streets by the council, a resident, Mrs Abiola Ajanaku, said the management did not follow due process.

Ajanaku said: “Did the chairman of the council seek public opinion before going ahead to rename the streets? This is unpopular and unfair.”

Eti-Osa LG releases fresh street renaming

Despite rejection by notable Nigerians and residents, the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state has released the renaming of six streets under its jurisdiction as part of its ongoing revalidation exercise.

The changes, contained in a public notice by the Council Manager, Mrs Oluwakemi Oshun, were described as part of the local government’s ongoing street naming and re-validation exercise.

The notice stated that the affected streets have been officially revoked and renamed, with immediate effect.

Eti-Osa LGA management, therefore, urged residents, businesses, and members of the public to take note of the changes for official documentation, postal purposes, and proper location referencing.

It reiterated that the ongoing naming exercise aimed at enhancing the cultural and historical relevance of street names while promoting accurate navigation and identity management within the council area.

The following is the list of the renamed streets: Tony Amadasun Road in Igbo Efon is now Chief Femi Pedro Road.

Dr. Udo Wogu Drive in Chevy View is now Chief Adebola Dosunmu Drive, Augusta Orji Street along Aro Ologolo Road is now Alhaji Adio Mayegun Street. Chike Mba Close in OsapaLondon, is now Hon. Sikiru Ashorota Close.

Others include: Ugochukwu Orji Street in Igbo Efon, now Barr. Wale Sanni Street, Fubara Dublin Green Street in Igbo Efon is now Rafiu Olukolu Street.

Sanwo-Olu’s aide defends renaming of streets

However, Senior Special Assistant on Civic Engagement to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Legirin Ruth Ayomide, in her reaction to the controversy, said: “The decision followed careful deliberation by the council to recognise individuals whose legacies and achievements have projected Bariga and Nigeria onto the global stage.

“Charley Boy was originally named First Pedro. Did Charley Boy pay for the name to the LCDA? He has no record with the council.

“On Ilaje Road to Sunny Ade Road, it was done in honour of Sunny Ade’s father, who donated a whole house at Bariga to the council for public use.

“Same for Olamide, who has been an inspiration to many youths in the area where he grew up and still contributing to the development of the area.”