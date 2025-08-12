Squatters battle to save property as FCT Taskforce clears settlement

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A squatter settlement known as Cashew Garden, located behind the Federal Housing Authority in Apo District Cadastral Zone E27, was cleared on Tuesday by a task force of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

The operation took place during a downpour, catching residents by surprise and forcing them to scramble to save their belongings from the bulldozers.

It was a chaotic scene as people rushed out of their makeshift homes in the rain.

The taskforce continued with the demolition despite the weather, citing the settlement as an illegal structure built on a road corridor.

Stephen Obiozor, the community’s chairman, expressed the residents’ distress, stating that the sudden demolition has left many homeless and without a source of livelihood.

However, Mukhtar Galadima, Director of Development Control for the FCTA, defended the action, explaining that it was part of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s mandate to clear the city of criminal elements and miscreants.

Galadima added that the land was originally designated for residential use, and although allocations were made years ago, the allottees failed to develop the plots as required.

Asked whether some of the affected people had permits to stay on the plots, Galadima said; “Who give them the permission? The question is who gave them the permission to stay there? In fact, from what we have seen now, and based on the directive given, we are taking over the place”.

Galadima stated that any claims of permission to stay on the plots are invalid and the plots revoked, as the owners are suspected of harbouring criminals.

“All those who claim to have plots should consider them as revoked because it is like they are the ones harbouring these people to stay here and then go about the city committing crimes. So as has been directed by the FCT Security Council, this place, we are going to take it over, we are going to possess it”, he declared.