Soludo hails drugs firm as local production gains momentum

Soludo



By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria grapples with over-dependence on imported medicines and the rising cost of essential drugs, Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has thrown his weight behind the call for increased local pharmaceutical manufacturing, describing it as critical to achieving national drug security.



Speaking at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, held in Awka, Anambra State, Governor Soludo applauded pharmaceutical giant, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, for its commitment to local drug production and innovation through its ultramodern Pharmacentre in Ota, Ogun State.



The governor, who visited the May & Baker exhibition stand at the event, noted with satisfaction that most of the drugs on display were produced locally, a development he described as “a bold and strategic step towards pharmaceutical self-sufficiency.”



Nigeria currently imports over 70 percent of its medicines, exposing the country to frequent drug shortages, price hikes, and vulnerability in public health emergencies.

Experts have repeatedly called for homegrown solutions to reduce this dependency and strengthen the local pharmaceutical sector.



Receiving the governor at the exhibition stand, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of May & Baker, Pharm. Patrick Ajah, said the company is leading efforts to reverse the trend by investing in infrastructure, research, and locally sourced innovations.



Ajah disclosed that May & Baker has established a herbal medicine factory dedicated to developing treatments from indigenous plants in partnership with Nigerian researchers.



Among the products presented to the governor were Roveda, an anti-inflammatory drug derived from bitter leaf (Vernonia amygdalina), developed by Prof. Isaac Izevbigie, Vice Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University, Benin City; and Niclovix, an anti-smoking therapy developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD, Abuja.

“These are proudly Nigerian products made from local herbs, developed by Nigerian scientists, and produced here in Nigeria,” Ajah said.



“We believe this is the future of sustainable healthcare in our country.”



Soludo, who showed keen interest in the locally produced medicines, inquired about their clinical uses and patient demographics. He also asked about May & Baker’s presence in Anambra State.



Responding, Ajah revealed that the company currently operates a depot in Onitsha and has commenced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in the commercial city.

“We are committed to deepening our footprint in Anambra,” he said.



The governor’s remarks come at a time when pharmacists, policymakers, and health experts are amplifying calls for government support and private sector investment in domestic drug production.



Stakeholders say local manufacturing not only guarantees medicine availability but also strengthens the national economy, reduces capital flight, and supports public health resilience.