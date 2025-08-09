Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation: How we’re building hope, advancing healthcare, others in Nigeria 

By Ephraim Oseji

Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, has become a norm in the advancement of humanity and the environment. Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, SEOF, has been in the forefront of improvement of the ordinary citizens in the area of healthcare, provision of social amenities and economic empowerment.

The Chairperson of the SEOF, Chibundu Okwuosa-Nwadei, speaks on the impacts the foundation has made across Nigeria.

The vision?

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) was founded with a vision of creating an Africa where every citizen has access to the resources needed to effect positive change globally. The motivation behind its establishment stemmed from the founder’s deep commitment to addressing systemic challenges in Nigerian communities, particularly in healthcare, education, and socio-economic empowerment. Initially inspired by charitable acts dating back to the 1990s, the foundation was formally established in 2011 to create sustainable, community-driven development. It aims to build self-sustaining communities, equip individuals for self-actualization, and foster collaborative relationships for transformative impact.

On key humanitarian services

Since its inception, SEOF has made monumental strides in uplifting lives through multi-sectoral interventions. The Foundation’s initiatives have grown steadily, touching countless lives across Nigeria.

Healthcare Initiative: In 2021, the foundation established a state-of-the-art hospital, Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital (DIOMH), with advanced cardiothoracic facilities. Over the past three years, in partnership with Vincent Obioma Ohaju Memorial Foundation (VOOM), it has conducted 7 biannual open-heart surgery missions. Launched in May 2022 with just 8 beneficiaries, the Foundation’s medical missions have flourished: 145 life-saving surgeries performed, including: 90 Adult Open-Heart Surgeries, 53 Pediatric Open-Heart Surgeries, 22 Pediatric Interventional Catheterizations — a ground breaking first in Southeastern Nigeria, 39 Adult Interventional Catheterizations, A Vascular Surgery mission in October, 2024

These surgeries were conducted either at a subsidized cost or free of charge.

Community Health Fair: Also initiated in May 2022, starting with 258 participants, SEOF biannual community health fair expanded to benefit 4,545 individuals by May 2025. Services include: Free treatment for tropical ailments, infections, allergies, and vitamin deficiencies, Screening and management of malaria, TB, HIV/AIDS, hypertension, and diabetes, Optometry services, visual tests, and medications for eye-related disorders

Drug Donations: SEOF has donated ¦ 45 million worth of medications to over 15 health facilities and teaching hospitals across Delta, Anambra, Imo, and Enugu States, strengthening medical response and public health infrastructure.

Education: SEOF recognizes education as a catalyst for progress and personal empowerment:

DIOMECO (Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Convent). Established in 2019 in Oraifite, Anambra State and handed over to the Anglican diocese of Nnewi, this state-of-the-art all-girls secondary school offers modern facilities and can accommodate up to 600 students. It continues to empower young girls through quality education and values-based learning.

Scholarship Scheme: Over the last 10 years, the Foundation has awarded scholarships to over 1,500 students. In 2023, SEOF launched the Fabian and Patricia Okonkwo Scholarship Scheme (FAPO) and has awarded scholarships worth ¦ 12 million Naira to 36 exceptional students under the scheme.

Career Workshops & Symposiums

SEOF organizes awareness events that introduce young girls to cutting-edge career paths in technology, engineering, and innovation, expanding their horizons and aspirations.

Socio-Economic Empowerment: SEOF drives financial independence and fosters community growth through:

Entrepreneurship Support- SEOF provides mini-grants and equipment—including Hilux trucks and motorcycles—to individuals and community organizations. These initiatives promote small businesses and enhance the multiplier effect.

Hunger Eradication Program: For over a decade, the Foundation has distributed 10,000+ bags of rice and groundnut oil annually to families across Anambra State, providing nutritional support during festive and challenging periods.

Operational base, symbolic considerations

SEOF operates out of Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. This location, according to the foundation was chosen for both strategic and symbolic reasons. Strategically, it enables the Foundation to deliver services to underserved rural communities. Symbolically, it reflects the founder’s commitment to uplifting his hometown and building lasting legacies in a community that represents the broader challenges and potentials of rural Nigeria. Placing world-class infrastructure like DIOMH and DIOMECO in this location demonstrates that advanced care and education can thrive outside urban centers.

The Foundation is said to have delivered critical healthcare services through DIOMH. The hospital provides affordable, high-quality care in: Cardiothoracic & cardiovascular surgery, Interventional cardiology & vascular surgery, Diagnostics (CT, X-ray, 4D ultrasound, lab services), Urology, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, OB-GYN, paediatrics, ICU & 24-hour ambulance services

Patients of all ages, particularly from underserved communities, benefit from these services, which now extend to all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria through outreach programs, medical missions, and health fairs.

In 2023, SEOF launched a Primary Health Centre built from repurposed shipping containers, designed by Texas A&M University students, donated by VOOM Foundation and adapted by our Nigerian engineers for rural healthcare delivery.

The Foundation’s ongoing partnership with the VOOM Foundation has provided free and subsidized treatment to over 5,000 Nigerians.

“DIOMH is equipped with: Cath Lab, 128-slice CT scanner, State of the art, 10 bed ICU with cardiovascular and ventilatory support, Medical Gas plant, Blood fractionation machines and other laboratory equipment, A 24-hour critical care ambulance service integrated with the Anambra State emergency response service.

We remain committed to building a healthier, more equitable Nigeria—one life, one region at a time.”

Specialization within the healthcare services provided by SEOF

SEOF is said to have focused primarily on cardiothoracic and cardiovascular care, including open-heart surgeries, interventional cardiology, and vascular procedures—all offered through DIOMH. In October 2024, the hospital successfully carried out the first interventional cardiology procedures ever performed in Southeast Nigeria, marking a new milestone in specialty healthcare access. Other key areas include intensive care, diagnostics, urology, orthopaedics, OB-GYN, neurology, and nephrology. However, cardiac care remains the foundation’s most deliberate area of specialization.

Other partnerships and value of these collaborations

Yes, the SEOF actively fosters both international and local partnerships to expand its humanitarian reach and deepen impact across Nigeria.

International Collaboration – VOOM Foundation

SEOF’s flagship partnership is with the VOOM Foundation, a Texas-based nonprofit renowned for global medical missions. Through this alliance: Volunteer cardiac surgeons and specialized support teams are deployed to Nigeria, The partnership has facilitated dozens of life-saving heart surgeries and interventional procedures, VOOM contributes to knowledge transfer, training local healthcare personnel in advanced cardiac techniques.

Logistical & Operational Support – United Nigeria Airlines

The Foundation has received vital backing from United Nigeria Airlines, which has: Funded transportation for medical teams and high-tech equipment, Provided logistical support that enhances the efficiency and reach of SEOF’s medical missions

Child Aid Nigeria

In partnership with Child Aid Nigeria, SEOF sponsored a child’s open heart surgery during its May 2025 medical mission, exemplifying the Foundation’s commitment to vulnerable populations.

Educational Partnership – FaPo Scholarship Program

Through the Fabian and Patricia Okonkwo (FaPo) Scholarship Scheme, SEOF has: Awarded scholarships worth ¦ 12 million since 2023, Recognized and supported 12 top-performing students annually at the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Convent (DIOMECO), Strengthened educational equity and future opportunities for girls in Anambra State.

Employee Welfare – Pure Bond Insurance

SEOF partners with Pure Bond Insurance to: Provide life insurance coverage for staff, Promote long-term security, motivation, and organizational well-being.

On foreign partnerships

The foundation noted that Foreign partnerships have been instrumental in scaling up and elevating the quality of the SEOF programs—especially in the areas of healthcare. Through VOOM Foundation, over 100 open-heart surgeries were successfully performed. These efforts also led to the historic launch of interventional cardiology and vascular surgery in Southeast Nigeria. Furthermore, foreign experts have provided hands-on training for local doctors and nurses, strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare capacity. In education, these collaborations have helped introduce simulation-based training and telemedicine, creating a more robust knowledge ecosystem for healthcare professionals and students alike.

The Foundation is known for its annual free medical outreach programs. How was this year’s outreach executed, and what were the key highlights, turnout, and overall impact on the target communities?

Since May 2022, the SEOF has conducted biannual medical missions in May and October, combining subsidized surgical procedures with free community health outreach during each cycle.

In 2024 and 2025, the scope of these missions significantly expanded—bringing advanced, life-saving care to underserved communities across Nigeria through: Complex surgical programs, Broad-based health fairs, Targeted screening initiatives.

May 2025 Medical Mission: In partnership with VOOM Foundation and supported by United Nigeria Airlines, the May 2025 mission at the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital (DIOMH) delivered the most impactful outcomes to date, including: 78 advanced cardiac procedures: 51 Interventional Cardiology Cases (12 pediatric, 39 adult), 27 Open-Heart Surgeries (6 pediatric, 21 adult)

Community Health Fair, Running alongside the surgical mission, the Health Fair: Reached 868 individuals from surrounding communities, Provided free consultations, treatments, and screenings, Introduced eye care services, Launched a new tuberculosis screening program with KNCV Nigeria: 13 individuals tested, 1 case detected and referred for immediate treatment.

To date, over 4,500 people have benefited from SEOF’s free health fairs, receiving essential care otherwise out of reach.

Upcoming October 2025 Mission: The foundation’s next Medical Mission for Open heart surgery and Interventional Cardiology (with special emphasis for Kids with hole in the heart) will run from October 8–19, 2025 – Pediatric Focus, October 17 – November 2, 2025 – Adult Focus

In addition to the subsidized surgical procedures, each cycle will include a day-long free medical health fair, offering treatment for: Tropical diseases, Infections, allergies, and vitamin deficiencies, Common chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension

On educational empowerment

Education, according to the Foundation remains a core pillar of the SEOF mission. Over the years, SEOF has directly supported the educational development of more than 1,500 students at the secondary school level through its scholarship program, annual prize-giving ceremonies, and the provision of high-quality learning materials. Hundreds more at the primary and university levels have also benefited.

DIOMECO provides girls from across Nigeria with access to quality education in a safe, inspiring environment. Facilities include an ICT lab, library, science lab, learning hub, art studio, sports area, and a medical bay.

To promote gender equality and inspire future leaders, SEOF also organizes career workshops and symposiums, introducing female students to STEM-related fields and professional development opportunities.

One of our flagship programs since the 2023/2024 academic year, the Fabian and Patricia Okonkwo (FAPO) Scholarship, now exceeds ¦ 12 million in disbursements, offering substantial academic support to outstanding students.

Through these sustained investments, SEOF continues to empower young Nigerians with the tools, confidence, and opportunities to thrive academically and lead purposefully.

Landmark achievements

The Foundation noted that key contributions over the past three years include: Surpassing 100 successful subsidized open-heart surgeries through DIOMH, Performing the first interventional cardiology procedures in Southeast Nigeria, Conducting the first-ever vascular surgeries in the region, Reaching over 4,500 individuals through free community health fairs, Disbursing millions in educational scholarships through the FaPo scheme, Supporting DIOMECO, a fully equipped all-girls school, Training over 11 nurses in cardiac critical care and 50+ student nurses in live simulations, Drug donations to different health care facilities in Anambra State. Some of these locations include University Teaching Hospital Enugu, Delta State University Teaching Hospital; Oghara (DELSUTH), University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Immaculate heart Specialist Nkpor, University of Niger teaching Hospital Iyienu, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University Teaching Hospital etc, Rice Donations of over 10,000 bags yearly since 2011 in Oraifite and Irefi environs. Other regions include Ibolo, Umuafa, Urudunu, and Umunakwa, These interventions reflect SEOF’s holistic, community-centered approach to lasting change.

On newer initiatives to achieve

Yes, the SEOF has several promising initiatives underway aimed at deepening its impact across key sectors; Medical Missions: SEOF plans to increase the frequency of its medical missions from biannual to quarterly, ensuring broader and more consistent access to specialized healthcare services, Healthcare Training: Enhanced training programs for doctors and nurses will be launched to build capacity within the local health system, Mentorship and Life Skills: A structured mentorship and life skills development initiative is being introduced for DIOMECO students, preparing them for university life and future career paths, Vocational Centre: The Foundation will establish a vocational training centre to equip youth with practical skills in various trades such as tailoring, carpentry, electrical work, and ICT, among others, Scholarship Expansion: Plans are in place to broaden the scholarship program to support outstanding indigent students at various academic levels, Telemedicine and Skill Transfer: DIOMH will expand its use of telemedicine and continue partnering with international experts to facilitate skill transfer and capacity development, Outreach Growth: The Foundation is committed to scaling its outreach footprint to reach more underserved communities and maximize social impact.

Collectively, these efforts are designed to facilitate sustainable community development, improve healthcare delivery, and foster holistic youth empowerment.

On SEOF structuring to ensure efficiency

SEOF operates under the leadership of its Founder and Chairman, supported by a Board of Trustees and an Executive Director. It maintains dedicated departments for healthcare, education, finance, partnerships, and communications. Governance is driven by transparency, local stakeholder engagement, and periodic audits. Sustainability is ensured through strategic partnerships, outcome-based programming, and long-term investment in local capacity development.

On other supports and government recognition

While the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) is not formally partnered with any single government agency, it enjoys strong recognition and cooperation from various local, state, and federal authorities. Notably, the Federal Ministry of Health has played a supportive role during our medical missions, offering institutional presence and platforms through which the Foundation has showcased its work and impact.

SEOF’s contributions to public health and education have been acknowledged by key government stakeholders, and engagements with public institutions continue to evolve in ways that complement national development goals. Additionally, the Foundation holds temporary registration to operate as an NGO under the oversight of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, further affirming its alignment with national frameworks for social impact. Additionally, the Foundation has received a tax-deductible donation certificate from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, in recognition of its philanthropic work.

We actively welcome formal collaboration with government agencies at all levels as we believe these collaborative efforts will help us achieve our mission and reach many more beneficiaries.

Future plans

Yes, SEOF is actively looking to expand its partnerships, both international and local, particularly in the areas of advanced healthcare delivery, primary healthcare innovation, and STEM education.

Following successful collaborations with institutions like the VOOM Foundation, Child Aid Nigeria, United Nigeria Airlines and Texas A&M University, we are seeking new partners to help scale our medical missions, training programs, and youth-focused educational initiatives across Nigeria.

We welcome engagement from: Government bodies and Agencies, Medical and academic institutions, Foundations and CSR programs, NGOs and development partners

To deepen our impact, funding and technical collaboration are critical. We invite partners who share our vision to join us in transforming lives through sustainable, high-impact programs.

Other important information

In addition to SEOF and VOOM foundation sponsored cardiac surgery missions, DIOMH is being repositioned by the foundation to provide cardiac surgery all year round through its indigenous cardiovascular team and professionals from other centers in Nigeria. In July, 2025, a 42-year-old nurse from Aba, who had a rare heart tumor, was the first of the patients operated upon by the local team. This is expected to grow exponentially achieving Sir Emeka Okwuosa’s dream of available, accessible and affordable world class care in Oraifite for all Nigerians.