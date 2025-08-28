Senior Advocates honour top Police Officer for outstanding performance in Delta

The Nigeria Police Force

Notable members of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) in Warri, Udu and Effurun Branches of the Nigerian Bar Association in Delta state, have honored ACP Aliyu Shaba, the Ughelli Area Commander, for his remarkable policing strategy and cordial civil relationship in various Police Divisional Headquarters served in the state.

Presenting the award and the cash reward at a well attended dinner held his honor in Effurun, Uvwie Council area, the senior lawyers noted that the recognition of ACP Aliyu Shaba, for his hard work and professionalism in various capacity he had served was meant to encourage other police officers to perform creditably well at any level they are serving.

It would be recalled that in 2023 ACP Aliyu Shaba, then, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ekpan Divisional Police Headquarters, bagged two distinguished awards; Best Police Officer of the year award that was presented to him by Vice President, Alhaji Kassim Shettima.

He also bagged; Divisional Police Officer of the Year award, presented to him by Minister of State, Police Affairs, both at the maiden Nigeria Police Award and Commendation ceremony held on April 15, 2024 in Abuja, before being promoted to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in July 2025 and posted to Ughelli as Area Commander.

Prior to Shaba’s posting to Ekpan Division, the community was renowned as a very hot zone and comfortable place for criminals. Aliyu Shaba however succeeded in restoring sanity to the area and the Ekpan residents were able to sleep with their two eyes closed.

The event which was the first of its kind in the Niger Delta region was graced by distinguished members of both the inner and outer bar, and Judges of the Delta State Judiciary.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were two former Presidents of the NBA, Chief Thompson Joseph Okpoko, SAN and Augustine Alegeh, SAN as well as Kunle Edun, SAN, a former National Publicity Secretary of the NBA.

The gathering also comprised Chief Efe Akpofure, SAN; Charles Ajuyah, SAN; Ama Etuwewe, SAN, Ayo Asala, SAN, and Sir Victor Akpoguma, SAN-designate as well as the current and past Chairmen of the NBA Warri, Udu and Effurun Branches and other senior members of the Bar.

Also in attendance was the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda together with the Commanding Officer, 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun.

Speaking while presenting the meritorious awards to the recipient at the event, the doyen of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria in Delta state, Chief Thompson Okpoko disclosed that the honour was intended to promote efficient policing and civil populace relations among police officers in the state.

According to him; “Members of the Senior Advocates In Delta state decided to hold the event in honour of ACP Shaba, following the reports we got on the performance of this officer, particularly from lawyers who had regular interactions with him about cases before him at various police Divisions he had served. These reports were highly commendable and we felt we should acknowledge what is good”.

“We commend him. Good work must be commended and rewarded. When such officers go back, they will not be afraid to say they have done so much.

Continuing; “The Body of SANs also decided to donate some money to the officer and as such the sum of N1million was raised as a Scholarship award, tenable by any of his children in the University in appreciation of his widely acknowledged meritorious conduct”.

“Even though corruption has pervaded virtually all strata of the Nigerian society, we need people like Shaba to pick up the campaign in the Police Force, to change the system. If there is nobody ready to receive bribe, there will be nobody to give it”.

Speaking also, Augustine Alegeh, SAN also delivered a paper at the forum titled ‘The Nigeria Police Force and Public Perception’ and enjoined Police officers to continue to serve with diligence so that they will also be honoured just like the award recipient.

“We are celebrating excellence and we hope this will make more officers excellent. The advice for other serving officers is that if you do a good job, you will be recognized”, Alegeh stated.

He continued, “We are celebrating excellence and we hope this will make more officers excellent.

“The advice for other serving officers is that if you do a good job, you will be recognized”.”In this case, ACP Aliyu Shaba excelled in the way that we felt should be celebrated”.

“We believe that in recognizing one officer doing well, it will encourage other officers to do the same, or even better. Life makes meaning if we all do our best in a space”.

“Instead of us asking the Federal Government to reward people, the Senior Advocates have done their own. If what the Senior Lawyers have done leads to more recognitions, so be it”.

In a response, ACP Aliyu Shaba who was highly elated said he never taught of receiving any award from such a distinguished class of people.

“I never saw it coming. I am highly delighted to have a class of Senior Advocates of Nigeria with my Commissioner of Police and well-meaning citizens in Delta State, particularly in Warri, coming together to give me this award”, Shaba retorted.

According to him, “It is an indication that if you are doing good things, people are out there noticing you. When I was doing all these, I least expected this outcome. I was just feeling like doing the best I can do. I am a person that fight crime, I don’t like injustice.

“I only try to see that wherever I stay or work, I put in the best that I can. Not because of any gain that I am expecting but just to ensure that the community where I work go home to sleep and close their eyes and criminals never have resting place wherever I am”.

ACP Shaba admonished his colleagues: “With the accolades, the awards and all being said on the social media, this is to tell all my fellow colleagues that they need to put in their best. Not primarily for reward purpose, but they should just do their best so that others will emulate good things you are doing. I expect all others to put in their best to be recognized.

“Any operative with criminal tendencies need to change forthwith. Whatever you do, people will speak about it. Better you do the best thing so that people will talk good of you instead of taking to criminality. Crime does not pay. If you do what is right, the world will be a better place for all of us”.