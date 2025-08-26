Saudi authorities set deadlines for 2026 Hajj – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says that Saudi Authorities have set deadlines for the 2026 Hajj operations, emphasizing that these deadlines are sacrosanct to ensure a smooth, well-coordinated, and successful exercise.

NAHCON stated in a press release by its Information Officer, Malam Abdulbasit Abba, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Abba stated that this was revealed during a virtual meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah regarding preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

He said that the meeting was led by Ustaz Abdallah Ash Shihry, Acting Director-General and Special Assistant to the Deputy Minister in the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“In the course of the meeting, the Saudi authorities reiterated the important deadlines that remain sacrosanct, including the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in November.

“Jan. 4, 2026, is the last day to finalise camp booking payments and confirmation of service contract packages.

“Feb. 1, 2026, has been set as the deadline for uploading of transport and accommodation contracts on Nusuk Masar Portal, while the first of Shawwal remains strictly the deadline for visa issuance. Representatives of the Ministry emphasized that these deadlines will not be shifted.

“Members from the Hajj and Umar Ministry lamented several incidents involving late preparations from our local end, noting that delays could have negative consequences on the welfare and overall experience of pilgrims,” he said.

According to the information officer, the Saudi authorities have also appealed to NAHCON to remind Nigerian intending pilgrims of the consequences of visa violation.

“The ministry declared that anyone caught performing Hajj without a Hajj visa will face a penalty of 20,000 Saudi Riyals (N8.158 million) and imprisonment.

“In addition, it emphasised that all Hadaya (sacrificial rites) payments and accommodation bookings must be carried out exclusively through the Nusuk Masar platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, reassured the host country of its commitment to cooperation on any arrangement that will ensure the welfare and interests of Nigerian pilgrims.

Usman said that the commission would work closely with relevant partners to ensure compliance with all deadlines and requirements, thereby guaranteeing a smooth, well-coordinated and successful 2026 Hajj operation.

Vanguard News