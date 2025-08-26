Rights group urges NASS to create Anioma State

By Nnasom David

A rights advocacy group, International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR), has urged the National Assembly to prioritise the creation of Anioma State, saying the move would end over four decades of marginalisation, political subjugation and systemic exclusion faced by the people of the region.

The organisation made the call in an open letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and members of the National Assembly.

Chancellor of the society, Dr. Omenazu Jackson, in the letter dated August 21, 2025, said Anioma’s agitation had been ignored for too long despite being presented during various state creation exercises and constitutional conferences.

According to him, the creation of Anioma State is not a political favour but a constitutional necessity, a moral obligation and a tool for national cohesion.

He noted that the people of Anioma have, for decades, pursued the dream of statehood without success, despite presenting memoranda during the Murtala/Obasanjo administration and the 1996 state creation exercise under the late Gen. Sani Abacha.

Jackson said: “For over four decades, the Anioma people of Delta State have lived with the scars of political subjugation, marginalization, and systematic exclusion. The call for Anioma State creation has echoed through successive administrations, national conferences, and state creation exercises. Yet, despite their patience and resilience, their dream remains unrealized.

“The Nigerian National Assembly, as the voice of the people and custodian of the nation’s conscience, now holds in its hands the opportunity to wipe away these tears and bring long-overdue healing.

“Anioma’s demand is not new. From the Murtala/Obasanjo administration to the 1996 state creation exercise under General Sani Abacha, Anioma leaders and delegations have consistently presented memoranda seeking recognition. At various constitutional conferences, the case for Anioma State has been laid bare, yet never actualized.

“Meanwhile, other regions have had their cries heeded, receiving new states as instruments of equity and development. Why then should Anioma be left perpetually at the margins?

Jackson commended Senator Ned Nwoko for reviving the call with uncommon courage, stressing that the Anioma people are not asking for privilege but for justice.

He listed the benefits of creating the state to include healing long-standing wounds, strengthening Nigeria’s federal structure and proving that democracy thrives on fairness rather than selective inclusion.

-Nigeria’s challenges demand unity, not division. They demand justice, not exclusion.

Anioma State will serve as a beacon of hope—not just for Anioma people, but for every

Nigerian who believes in fairness as the foundation of nationhood.

“Distinguished lawmakers, you have the chance to prove that history will remember this Assembly as the one that halted four decades of political subjugation and wiped away the tears of Anioma.

“Senator Ned Nwoko has done his part. He has carried the burden with compassion, raising the voice of his people with dignity. Now it rests with you, his colleagues, to listen—not with political ears, but with the conscience of statesmen.

“The Anioma people are not asking for privilege; they are asking for justice. They are asking for healing. They are asking for Anioma State. The National Assembly must act boldly, decisively, and patriotically”, the letter added.