State Police: Working group on track with 7-week timeline – Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill remains firmly on track to deliver on the milestones set out in its seven-week workplan, Chairman of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said.

He said that the extended window for the submission of memoranda and position papers closes on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (WAT).

In a statement on Thursday, Gbajabiamila said: “Since its inauguration, the Working Group has progressed from its initial organisational phase to substantive policy and legislative work, with the first drafting sprint on the proposed National Policing Bill now underway.

“The Policy Advisory Committee (PAC), chaired by Justice Mohammed Abdullahi Liman, JCA (rtd.), has been convened and has completed the first stage of its oversight mandate, providing the policy direction required to guide the legislative drafting process.

“Legal Drafters nominated by the Federal Ministry of Justice have also commenced work under the first drafting sprint, in line with the approved workplan and timetable of the Working Group.

“The national consultation process running alongside the drafting exercise has recorded substantial engagement from institutions, professional bodies, civil society organisations, security stakeholders, experts and members of the public.

“Memoranda and position papers received through the consultation process are being systematically reviewed and analysed to ensure that relevant recommendations and perspectives are appropriately considered as work on the Bill progresses.

“The extension of the submission deadline, which was granted to provide stakeholders with additional opportunity to contribute to the process, expires at 5:00 p.m. (WAT) on Friday, August 21, 2026.

“The Working Group therefore reminds interested institutions, organisations, professionals and members of the public who are yet to make submissions that the extended window closes at the stated time.

“As the consultation window closes, the Working Group will intensify its focus on the next phase of the drafting process, while sustaining the pace established during the opening weeks of its seven-week assignment.”

The Group expressed appreciation to all institutions, organisations, professionals, experts and members of the public who have submitted memoranda and position papers and contributed to the national consultation exercise.

According to the statement: “The inputs received constitute an important part of the process of developing a robust legislative framework capable of responding to Nigeria’s contemporary policing and internal security requirements.

“The proposed National Policing Bill is being developed to provide the constitutional and legislative framework for a dual policing structure comprising a Federal Police Service and State Police Services, with appropriate institutional safeguards, accountability mechanisms and oversight arrangements.

“The Working Group remains committed to a rigorous, inclusive and time-bound process that will produce a comprehensive legislative proposal for consideration by the President and subsequent transmission to the National Assembly.”