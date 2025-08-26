Return schools to Church in Kwara – Anglican Bishop tells Gov Rasaq

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Anglican Bishop in the Diocese of Kwara state, and the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Sunday Adewole, have called on the state government to return schools to the church, to enable the church to continue to instil discipline and excellence to the students.

Bishop Adewole, speaking in an interview with Vanguard Correspondent in Ilorin, also applauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on his infrastructure strides across the state, among other achievements, saying that he didn’t know the urban renewal efforts in Ilorin spilt over to his community until he drove down there.

He said,” we are still asking, let our schools be returned to us .They returned schools to church in Lagos State, in Kogi State, in other states, return these schools to us so that we can manage the schools. When we manage the schools, the moral decadence that is already prevailing in our society will be addressed.”

Speaking on the activities of the state government,he said,”by the grace of God, if truth be told, the kind of development that we have in Kwara now, when you look at what the government is doing ,I want to give them a pass mark. Not only a pass mark, but at least a pass mark so that we can say he has done the little he could do.In terms of payment of salaries, arrears, I think they tried.

“The last one he did by recruiting the teachers, about 1,000 and above, at least, it reduced the level of unemployment in the state.

Not that he didn’t have his own faults.

“For me, i didn’t know that he didn’t concentrate development in ilorin alone until I travelled to my town in Esie and I saw the roads tarred..I said wow..this is good.I drove on very smooth roads till I get to our church there,so the infrastructure development hasn’t been about ilorin alone.The government has been fair in distribution of infrastructure across the state.”

The Clergy also said that the church couldn’t impact positively on the nation’s governance because the leaders have soiled their hands,while the followers have also compromised.

He recalled that in the biblical times, the prophets were the ones controlling the kings and the political leaders at that time,but now, this changed because the prophets gave their rights out because of the mortal of food, and so they are no longer respected again.

“The reverse has been the case in Nigeria today because they’ve soiled their hands. They’ve taken money, they’ve taken contracts, they’ve taken positions, they have done a lot of things, so they find it difficult to declare the mandate of God to the political elites.”he said.

He also blamed the followers that many of them do not have voters card and not actively participating in politics,and so the development gives leeway to politicians to do whatever they like.

According to him,”we have done everything to make sure that our people go and register.Even after getting the voting voters card on the day of voting, they will not vote.

“You can only rig elections where you are popular. If you are not popular, you cannot rig elections. You are 25, and 23 people are against you, and you say you want to rig,it’s not possible. But because we are not participating, the followers are not participating in the elections, it gives the political class free day.”

Ahead of 2027 general elections,he said that the way forward, is for the followers to stop taking inducements from politicians so that they can hold them accountable and the politicians too on their part would be able to deliver dividends of democracy to everyone.

Bishop Adewole also exonorated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from total blame on the current hardships in the country.

He said,” when President Tinubu came, things have spoilt beyond the redeemable level.

Tinubu is one of the characters people don’t like, people don’t want him, but now that he finds himself there.

“Everybody that is blaming him today, were together with him at different times. Is there a difference between PDP and APC and ADC? There is no difference.

If you are expecting any miracle from any of them, you are deceiving yourself.

So,there must be a total revolution in the way which Nigerians think and act,we need to do that.”