Resign now or be shown the exit door – Gov Yusuf warns ‘disloyal commissioners’

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has on Wednesday spat fire with a stern warning to members of his cabinet that any commissioner not ready to serve under his government should honourably resign before they are shown the exit door.

The Governor’s stern warning was coming on the heels of the resignation of his Commissioner of Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, who was involved in the bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu, a violation against the state government’s policy on anti-drugs.

Speaking while delivering his opening remarks during the State Executive Council meeting, Governor Yusuf warned that he will no longer condone any act of sabotage or dishonesty that is capable of undermining the integrity or otherwise of the government.

The Governor, who was unhappy with the ugly incident leading to the resignation of his Commissioner, however, said he has directed the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Umar Farouk to draft a form for any Commissioner not ready to serve or align with the government’s rules and regulations to resign.

According to him, “yesterday, the 5th of August, 2025, I received the report of the Investigation Committee on the case of one of our commissioners, specifically the Commissioner of Transportation, who was involved in the bailout of one of the most notorious drug barons that was declared wanted several months ago by the security agencies.

“I must say that it is an unfortunate incident that warranted the state government to set up a very powerful committee to unravel the mysteries surrounding this unfortunate act of the Honourable Commissioner. I am happy to say that the committee did an excellent job and presented the report yesterday. The report was received by me, where I promised to look into it thoroughly and ensure that justice is done in whichever way.

“At the end of the day, the Commissioner concerned tendered his resignation letter, which I accepted there and then. I therefore wish to call on all other members of this Council to be very, very careful. You were selected based on merit, and I keep reminding you, you took an oath with the Holy Quran that you will discharge your responsibilities with all honesty. I therefore call on you to be more careful in whatever you do.

“On this note, I also want to say that the state government will no longer condone any act of sabotage or dishonesty, directly or indirectly. We were selected by the good people of the state because they have confidence in us.

“As the head of the administration, I will no longer condone any act that will undermine the integrity or otherwise of this government. I want to reiterate again that anybody who is not ready to work with us, who is not ready to serve the good people of the state in whichever position, let him honourably resign before I act on that. Anybody who is not ready to work with us, should please resign honourably and go his way.

“As from today, there will be changes. You will see changes from me. I have already directed the SSG to draft a form so that anyone who feels that he is not comfortable with us, please and please tender your resignation as is required. This is what I just want to tell you.

“For those that I have been supporting, I want to extend my appreciation and that of the good people of the state. And I want to urge you and to encourage you to do more. Sacrifice yourself for the benefit of our state,” Governor Yusuf said.