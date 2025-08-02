Politicians promising single term need psychiatric evaluation – Soludo

Soludo

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has criticised politicians who campaign on promises to serve only a single term in office, describing such pledges as irrational and misleading.

Speaking at a political rally in Anambra South on Saturday to promote his second-term bid, the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor said any political figure making such a commitment should undergo mental health assessment.

“How can anybody with a functioning brain say that? Do you think you’re speaking to fools?

“You come to people and say you will do only one term, any politician who says that must be sent to a psychiatric home because the person must have some mental problem,” Soludo said.

His remarks come in the wake of recent comments by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who advocated for a six-year single-term presidency.

Similarly, Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate and also a former governor of Anambra, said he is open to a one-term presidency in the interest of equity and zoning.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on July 6, Obi said: “One term is enough to establish that good governance is possible, and if they can impact negatively on us for just two years, why won’t someone achieve a lot in four years?

“It’s also to respect the gentleman’s agreement of zoning, which has been a stabilising factor even though it’s not in our constitution.

“I don’t need a day more than four years. I will show the direction of good governance. In two years, there has been maximum damage.

“Two years can change it in a good direction. People want to get up and see a president who cares and shows compassion.”