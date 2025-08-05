Police officer, 8 others killed in renewed attack on Agatu by armed herders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least nine persons, including a police officer, have reportedly been killed in a renewed attack by suspected armed herdsmen on communities in Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

It was gathered that among communities affected in the latest attacks were Okwutanobe, Okpokpolo, Olegagbani and Ikpele.

According to a local in the area, who preferred anonymity, the attackers who invaded the communities from neighbouring Kogi State on Friday sustained the incursions till Tuesday.

The source said, “The attacks started last Friday at Okwutanobe where two people were killed. On Saturday, they attacked Okpokpolo and killed one person.

“Yesterday, Monday, the armed herders invaded Olegagbani where they killed one person. Today (Tuesday), the same armed herders attacked Ikpele where they killed one Police officer and four people.”

“As we speak, people are fleeing their homes but no one knows where they will attack next.”

Contacted, Chairman of Agatu LGA, James Melvin, confirmed that nine persons, including a Police officer, lost their lives in three days of sustained attacks on Agatu communities.

The chairman said, “It is true I can confirm to you that four people were killed in Okwitanobe, Okpokpolo and Olegugbani while five people, including a Police officer, were killed in Ikpele today.”

The Chairman lamented that the renewed attack could be a reprisal for claims by the herders that their cows were rustled by criminals.

“We totally condemned these attacks and I think it was a reprisal for their earlier report of cattle rustling in Agatu communities. We are appealing to them to give government time to investigate the alleged rustling instead of taking laws into their hands,” he said.

The Chairman, who lauded security operatives in the Council for their response to the development, however, noted that the terrain was posing serious challenge to the security operatives in the discharge of their duties.

He said, “You know the roads in Agatu are bad, even when the security men receive distress calls, it can take them up to four hours to navigate some areas due to the bad terrain, by then the armed herders would have wreaked havoc and left.”

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, who said he was yet to receive information on the development, assured that there was deployment to the area.