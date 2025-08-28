Please, let NAHCON be



By Fatima Sanda Usara

In recent times, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has found itself under an unusual and disproportionate weight of allegations. Petitions after petitions that are compiled to the volume of an encyclopedia lie in our archive. Hardly does an investigation into one of these petitions arise without being sensationalized in the media. It appears as if the media have found NAHCON a perpetual target for criticism. Yet, we must pause and reflect: why is NAHCON subjected to such constant public trial in the court of opinion, when other agencies undergoing similar or even deeper investigations are not placed under such intense scrutiny?

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigates individuals, institutions, and agencies on a daily basis. This is a normal and necessary function in any system that seeks accountability. But unlike with NAHCON, these investigations are not broadcast with such eagerness or amplified in ways that damage reputations before facts are even established. Why then is the media treating NAHCON differently? As well as fabricating stories to sell their trade.

It is important to emphasize that a petition does not equate guilt. Petitions are often written by individuals based on assumptions, allegations, misinformation, or personal grievances. By law, they are only allegations until proven otherwise. The EFCC, in its professional capacity, invites officers for questioning not because they are guilty, but to allow them to provide clarity, supporting documents, and explanations. This process helps the EFCC to verify whether the claims are true, false, misunderstood, or baseless. Only after this thorough examination does the Anti Corruption Commission decide whether a case should proceed to court or be dismissed for lack of evidence.

This is how strong systems of justice work: truth is tested by evidence, not by hearsay or media sensationalism. Yet, in NAHCON’s case, the opposite seems to happen—allegations are treated as convictions, and whispers are magnified into scandals. This is unfair not only to the institution but also to the ordinary Muslims who rely on NAHCON to organize and safeguard their religious journey of Hajj.

A key principle of Islam is fairness. Allah (SWT) warns believers not to act on hearsay without investigation, “lest you harm people in ignorance and afterwards become regretful.” It is, therefore, un-Islamic to rush to judgment over every rumor surrounding NAHCON. The hallmark of a good Muslim is to investigate, verify, and uphold justice before forming an opinion.

Furthermore, the secrecy surrounding investigations is intentional. EFCC officials, as experts, do not disclose sensitive information indiscriminately. Sometimes even the individual being investigated does not know the full scope of the inquiry until much later. Therefore, it is most likely the petitioners themselves, eager for validation, who leak stories to the media in the hope of tarnishing reputations. Because only they know what they had written. Should society reward this mischief by amplifying their claims without context? Some of these claims now being quoted as aspects under investigation have been in the media long before NAHCON’s return from the offshore assignment.

Take for instance a report claiming that NAHCON’S Director of Finance and Accounts (DFA) was still in custody at the time of the journalist filing the report. That he was also detained over another “ ….case of fund diversion dating back to the tenure of former chairman, Ahmad Jalal Arabi.” EFCC will never reveal this because this is a man who never shared office with Malam Jalal Arabi even for an hour. DFA was posted from the Account General’s office in February after the former DFA was promoted to the rank of Permanent Secretary. That is six months ago. Mr Aminu was not detained nor was he in detention as at the time of filing that report. But his reputation was rubbished in the media for because someone did not do his or her job.

At its core, NAHCON exists to serve pilgrims and manage a highly delicate operation that affects millions of Nigerians. To weaken it through unending, unproven allegations is to harm the very system that ensures our brothers and sisters can fulfill their religious obligation of Hajj. We should demand accountability, yes, but not through mob judgment, not through unfair media trials, and not through a climate of perpetual suspicion. Judgement from afar is a mirage, approach it and the truth appears. Let investigations follow due process.

The call today is simple: please let NAHCON be. Allow the Commission to work and let justice—not hearsay—be the measure by which we assess its officers. To do otherwise is to deny fairness, undermine trust, and harm the very institution meant to serve the Nigerian Muslim community going on pilgrimage.