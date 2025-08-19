PENGASSAN renovates, equips dilapidated FCT school

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, on Tuesday, handed over a renovated and equipped primary school to the Executive Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya.

Before the gesture, pupils of LEA Primary School, Tukuruwa, Kwali Area Council were receiving lectures in an open space, under a big tree in front of the school premises as a result of the dilapidated condition of the school.

The pupils had neither desks nor chairs for learning as the ones provided by the area council have been looted by unknown persons, as wind blew off the roofing sheets.

But PENGASSAN, under the leadership of Comrade Festus Osifo, successfully executed the major community intervention project by renovating the dilapidated LEA Primary School.

The project was carried out by the PENGASSAN Foundation, which was founded about 24 months ago to undertake social interventions particularly targeting rural and underserved communities.

The refurbishment included fixing the roof, painting the school buildings, provision of about 200 classroom chairs, rehabilitation of the borehole to provide water, renovation of the toilet facilities, and equipping the staff room.

In addition to the infrastructural upgrades, the foundation distributed 200 school bags and 800 notebooks to the pupils as symbolic support for their education.

The initiative is aimed at empowering future leaders—students who are envisioned as future senators, governors, and local government leaders.

Comrade Osifo, President of PENGASSAN, highlighted that the Foundation’s work addresses the needs of the poorest in society, especially in rural communities often neglected compared to urban areas.

He stressed the importance of collective support to complement government efforts in improving education and welfare.

Executive Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community for the intervention and committed to further improving access by grading the access road to the school.

His Royal Highness Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III, the Etsu of Kwali, also praised the project, noting the hope it sprinkled into the community amidst challenges such as security and access.

Chairman of the PENGASSAN Foundation and national treasurer of the oil and gas union, Comrade David Owan said the project, executed in a remarkably short period of about three weeks, reflects the commitment of the Foundation and its members, who personally funded the intervention transparently.

On her part, Chairperson of PENGASSAN Women Commission and Secretary of the Foundation, Dr. Maryann Ada Mbanaso, said the Foundation plans to continue similar initiatives in other rural communities to provide convenience and improve the educational environment for vulnerable children.

This development underscores PENGASSAN’s dedication to social responsibility beyond its union activities in the oil and gas sector, aiming to foster community development and upliftment across Nigeria.

This initiative received commendations from various stakeholders and symbolizes a renewed partnership between labor unions and community development efforts for the welfare of Nigerians, especially the youth in rural areas.