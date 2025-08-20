Pay rise for politicians insensitive, could trigger unrest – Okorie warns

Chekwas Okorie

By John Alechenu, Abuja

ABUJA – Founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has cautioned against any move to increase the salaries of political office holders, describing such a step as insensitive and capable of provoking public anger.

Okorie was reacting to a proposal by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for an upward review of emoluments of political leaders. Speaking in a telephone interview on Wednesday, he said Nigerians were already reeling under economic hardship brought about by policy decisions made by those in power.

According to him, raising politicians’ pay at this time would amount to mocking the suffering of citizens.

He said: “What RMAFC is saying is that as a commission, it is insensitive to the feelings of Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the policy choices of politicians.

“The hunger and anger in the land is seen and felt by almost everyone. They should not be talking about increasing the pay of political office holders; in fact, they should be talking about a downward review.”

Okorie further warned that such a move could trigger widespread unrest. “They are not even afraid that they could trigger a revolution because a hungry man is an angry man. I advise them to stop provoking Nigerians who are already on the edge. We are sitting on a tinderbox,” he said.