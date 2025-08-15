Oyo by-election: INEC receives sensitive materials

By Adeola Badru

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State has received sensitive electoral materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in preparation for the by-election in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency on Saturday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Oyo State, Dr. Adeniran Tella, confirmed the receipt of essential materials, including ballot papers and result sheets.

He noted that the materials consist of series forms 8A, 8B, 8C, and 8D.

Tella mentioned that the declaration sheet for the by-election was sent directly to the commission’s office from Abuja on Thursday.

“We are here to inspect and receive the election materials, which will be transported to our local government offices for distribution to the respective registration areas. This process will be conducted under escort to ensure security.”

The REC emphasised that INEC’s preparations for the by-election have reached an advanced stage, adding, “We have activated our work centers and coordinated with the transport union to facilitate the movement of these materials.”

Regarding security, Tella highlighted ongoing collaboration with security agencies, who are members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

“They have developed strategic plans to mitigate any potential violence,” he added.

He assured the public that the by-election would be conducted fairly and without incident, promising a credible electoral process.

Vanguard News