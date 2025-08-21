One dead, several missing as armed herdsmen attack Imo community

Armed herdsman

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Tension has gripped Amakohia-Ubi community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State after armed herdsmen reportedly attacked the village on Wednesday evening, leaving one person dead and several others wounded or missing.

The victim, identified as Monday Nwaozuzu, also known as Ojo Ola, was a member of the community’s vigilance group. Residents said the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m., has triggered panic and forced many villagers to flee to neighbouring communities for safety.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the clash began when members of the vigilance group attempted to prevent herders from grazing on farmlands near the community college axis. The situation quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

“One of our brothers, Monday, was killed instantly, while others are still missing. Some were wounded, and we don’t yet know how many in total. What is more troubling is that when we called one of the missing men’s phones this morning, it was picked up by one of the herdsmen,” a villager said.

Community members disclosed that search efforts have been ongoing since the attack, but there has been no success in locating the missing persons.

As of press time, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, Henry Okoye, had yet to issue an official response. However, sources said security operatives had visited the scene, while the deceased’s remains were taken to an undisclosed morgue.

The attack is the latest in a series of clashes between herders and farmers in the community, which residents say have persisted in recent months.