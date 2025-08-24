Ondo commissioner lauds first lady, Aiyedatiwa, Adefulire for women’s empowerment

The Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye, has extended heartfelt appreciation to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, for their unwavering support towards women’s empowerment in the state.

Dr. Osamaye made this known during the official distribution of economic empowerment tools to 500 women across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, held in Akure, the state capital.

The initiative, which featured the donation of deep freezers, grinding machines, and gas cookers, was part of the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in partnership with the Office of the SSA on SDGs.

In her remarks, the Commissioner lauded the First Lady’s vision and consistent commitment to empowering women economically, stating that the Renewed Hope Initiative has continued to transform the lives of women across Ondo State.

“We sincerely thank the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for consistently prioritizing the welfare and empowerment of women through the Renewed Hope Initiative. Ondo women have been blessed by these programmes, and today’s event is another testament to her inclusive leadership,” she said.

Dr. Osamaye also praised Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his wife, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, for their unwavering support in ensuring the success of pro-women initiatives in the state.

“The Governor’s commitment to gender empowerment and the welfare of women has made Ondo a fertile ground for impactful programmes like this,” she noted.

Commending Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire for her instrumental role in bringing the SDGs empowerment programme to Ondo State, Dr. Osamaye highlighted the long-term benefits of the initiative.

“This bold effort will enhance economic independence among our women, reduce poverty, and reposition them as valuable contributors to their families and communities,” she said.

She further assured that the tools distributed would be effectively monitored and utilized to ensure sustainability and impact.

Earlier at the event, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, emphasized the connection between women’s economic empowerment and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

She urged beneficiaries to use the tools judiciously as a foundation for building lasting businesses.

Mrs. Orelope-Adefulire also reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to women’s development and promised that more empowerment programmes would be brought to the state.