Olute Stool: Olule ruling house shortlists four princes for succession

In a move aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly succession process, the Olule Ruling House in Ute, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, has shortlisted four princes as candidates for the vacant Olute of Ute throne.

The stool became vacant following the passing of Oba Adetunji Oluwole Akinrogbe, the town’s revered monarch who reigned for 30 years.

The ruling house said the decision to streamline the list of aspirants was taken to prevent unnecessary disputes and promote unity within the royal family.

The shortlisted princes are:

Prince Adeusi John Idowu Ajakaye

Prince Olubumi Agbanoja

Prince Abdul Abibola Omoloja

Prince Osebayowa Ben Oju

Speaking on behalf of the group, Prince Osebayowa Ben Oju clarified that the screening was a family-level exercise to reduce the number of contenders, not a selection of a new monarch.

“When we began this process, there were about 11 or 12 aspirants. After several family meetings, including virtual participation from members abroad, we agreed it was unwise for each family to present multiple candidates,” he said.

“Each of the four branches that expressed interest was asked to present one consensus candidate. This decision was reached on July 20, following an earlier meeting on July 6. There was no disagreement, and the process was peaceful and inclusive.”

Osebayowa further emphasized that the final decision on who becomes the next Olute of Ute rests with the appropriate government authorities and kingmakers.

“We are fully aware that for a first-class stool, due process must be followed. What we did was a family-level screening. We are now waiting for the prescribed authority to conduct the final selection,” he said.

He also refuted claims that any of the princes had been selected as monarch, stating that anyone parading themselves as such was acting unlawfully.

“There is no such position as Deputy Head of the families. Anyone claiming that title should be reported to law enforcement,” he added.

Also speaking, Prince Omoloja urged the government to caution two individuals allegedly spreading falsehood and causing tension over the succession process. He warned that their actions could threaten peace in the community.

The screening exercise was witnessed by the family secretary and other respected members of the Olule Ruling House.