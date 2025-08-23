Oborevwori calls for peace amid tensions between Itsekiri, Urhobo

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has called for caution and restraint following reports of rising tensions between the Itsekiri and Urhobo communities in Warri South Local Government Area.

In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon, the governor appealed to residents and stakeholders in the oil city to avoid any actions that could disrupt the peace and stability currently enjoyed in the area.

Oborevwori emphasised his administration’s commitment to revitalising infrastructure in Warri, noting that sustained peace was essential to unlocking the city’s vast economic potential and supporting ongoing development projects.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to support our efforts in revitalising infrastructure in Warri and avoid all acts capable of truncating the current peace in the oil-rich city,” he said.

He further urged community leaders, youth groups, and opinion leaders to work collaboratively in promoting understanding, unity, and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups.

The governor reiterated his administration’s dedication to inclusive governance and equitable development across Delta State, assuring that security agencies were actively maintaining law and order in the region.

(NAN)