Obasanjo, Emir Sanusi, Osoba, Amosun, senators shut down Abeokuta for Yemi Kolapo’s daughter’s wedding

Abeokuta, the historic capital of Ogun State, came alive on Saturday, August 23, 2025, as eminent Nigerians across politics, business, royalty, the military and the media gathered for the Nikkah of Faizah Omoteniola Kolapo, daughter of Dr. Yemi Kolapo — Publisher of The Point Newspaper and Iya Sunnah of Egbaland — and AbdulHakeem Jimoh, son of Brig. Gen. Olanrewaju Jimoh (rtd).

The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Marquee was transformed into a dazzling arena of colour and glamour, hosting a galaxy of dignitaries led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Ogun State Governors Ibikunle Amosun and Olusegun Osoba, and Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola.

The guest list read like a roll call of national influence: serving and retired generals, frontline senators, captains of industry, media chiefs and Islamic scholars.

Despite attending the burial of the Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State just a day earlier, Emir Sanusi II adjusted his schedule to honour Kolapo. He urged the young couple to build their marriage on love and compassion.

Former President Obasanjo, alongside his wife Bola, was joined by allies including Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola, and former Sokoto Military Administrator and Baba Adinni of Egbaland, Capt. Raji Rashidi (rtd).

From the political class came Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Lekan Mustapha, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Hon. Segun Showunmi, and Senator Shuaib Salisu, among others. The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, who recently lost his father, was represented by his commissioner team led by Asiwaju Asiru Idris.

The media world was strongly represented: Mr. Ademola Osinubi and Mr. Joseph Adeyeye (past and current MDs of Punch), Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, Mr. Eze Anaba (current NGE President) with past presidents Funke Egbemode, Mustapha Isah, and Femi Adesina. Also present were Dr. Reuben Abati, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Chief Chris Isiguzo, Mr. Dotun Oladipo, and other media leaders.

The Nikkah was officiated by a distinguished array of clerics led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Saadallah Bamgbola, joined by leading Imams from Ijebuland, Remoland, Owu and Gbagura, alongside visiting scholars from Ilorin.

Delivering the wedding lecture, Prof. Kamaldeen Balogun emphasised patience, loyalty, and the sacred duty of spouses. Amb. Sarafa Ishola, as reception chairman, gave a thought-provoking charge, urging the couple to build their union on respect and love.

Military brass also added weight to the occasion, with a roll call including Maj. Gen. R.O. Yusuff (rtd), Maj. Gen. J.B. Olawumi (rtd), Maj. Gen. Faruk Mijinyawa (GOC 81 Div, Lagos), R Adm Imam, and several other senior officers.

The celebration’s glamour was heightened by Nollywood greats such as Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Balogun, Toyin Abraham, Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje) and Doyin Kukoyi. Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate serenaded the audience with evergreen classics, rounding off a historic day in Abeokuta.