NSA donates additional support to Yola flood victims

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has provided palliatives in the second phase of distributing relief support to 500 households affected by the recent devastating flood in Yola, Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 23 people lost their lives while many others were displaced in the flood, which occurred on Sunday, July 27.

Speaking during the distribution, Mallam Mustapha Ribadu, the Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa, said the palliative was to cushion the effects of the disaster

He said the beneficiaries each got a bag of rice, one carton of spaghetti, one carton of noodles, one gallon of cooking oil, blankets, mats, brocade fabrics, and children’s clothing.

According to him, the gesture is intended to alleviate the suffering of the affected victims.

He said the ad hoc relief committee comprising party executives and community stakeholders in Yola South Local Government Area had toured the flood-affected communities.

Ribadu stated that the tour was intended to assess the extent of the damage and identify genuine victims.

He disclosed that the destruction caused by the floods was massive, with significant losses recorded in both lives and property.

“Some victims lost everything including their homes; means of livelihood; and personal belongings, leaving them in dire conditions,” he lamented.

Ribadu said no one would be left behind, including those unable to attend the public distribution due to health, age, or other constraints.

According to him, arrangements have been made to deliver their own directly to their homes.

“This is not just a political gesture; it is a humanitarian response driven by empathy and a genuine desire to help our people rebuild and recover,” he said.

A cross-section of beneficiaries thanked and appreciated the gesture, describing it as life-saving palliatives.

