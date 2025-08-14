No casualties reported in Ogun barracks explosion – Army

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that a minor explosion occurred on Monday at its Ilese Barracks in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, but assured that the situation was promptly brought under control without any loss of life.

Residents who were gripped with fear, scampered in different directions for safety on sighting smoke billowing from the barracks.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army explained that the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, August 14, 2025, within one of the storage facilities of the 42nd Engineers Brigade Counter-Improvised Explosive Device Squadron.

She said the explosion triggered a small fire that was swiftly contained through the combined efforts of personnel from the 12 Field Engineer Regiment and the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service.

According to the statement, no one was injured while structural damage was limited to the affected building and certain stored materials, adding that a comprehensive assessment is underway to determine the extent of material loss.

The Army appealed to residents of Ilese and adjoining communities to remain calm, adding that a thorough investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident and forestall any recurrence.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to the safety and security of its personnel and members of neighbouring communities,” Anele stated.

She added that by midday, activities within and around the barracks had returned to normal, maintaining that the event posed no further threat to the public.