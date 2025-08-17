NNPP rejects Tsanyawa/Ghari re-run results, hails Shanono/Bagwai by-election

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has rejected the outcome of the re-run election for the Tsanyawa/Ghari state constituency, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the party in the state, Hashimu Dungurawa, stated this during a news briefing on Sunday in Kano.

Dungurawa, who applauded the performance of its members and the overwhelming support received from voters, said it would not accept what he described as “manipulation and disenfranchisement” in Tsanyawa/Ghari.

According to him, the re-run election was conducted peacefully in the 10 polling units affected, but INEC cancelled the results and reverted to the previous election outcome, which had been nullified by the Court of Appeal.

“In an ideal situation, results of elections are expected to be announced at the constituency collation centre, but in this case, INEC declared the results at its state headquarters in Kano.

“This provided an avenue for manipulation, which led to the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner,” he alleged.

Dungurawa added that all the presiding officers at the affected polling units had duly signed and submitted their results at the respective collation centres, insisting that only presiding officers had the legal authority to cancel elections.

He described the development as a clear case of injustice, disenfranchisement and electoral manipulation.

The chairman added that the party would continue to resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people of Kano.

However, Dungurawa commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Shanono/Bagwai bye-election, which he said reflected the wishes of the electorate.

He expressed appreciation to party members, constituents, and stakeholders who came out in large numbers to vote for the NNPP in both the re-run and bye-elections.

“We salute the courage of our people who stood firm and voted for the NNPP candidates.

“We will continue to defend democracy and protect the mandate of the people,” he said.

Vanguard News