NNPCL declares N185bn profit for July 2025

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced a profit after tax of N185 billion for the month of July 2025.

According to the company’s Monthly Report Summary – July 2025, released on Thursday night, it recorded a revenue of N4.4 trillion during the month. Additionally, NNPCL disclosed that it had remitted N7.9 trillion to the Federal Government between January and June 2025.

The report also showed that the company’s average daily crude oil and condensate production stood at 1.7 million barrels, while average gas production was 7.722 million standard cubic feet per day.

NNPCL noted that all financial data provided in the report are provisional and unaudited, and only reflect the company’s operations—excluding those of independent operators monitored by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Providing updates on its key gas infrastructure projects, the company said the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project has reached 83 percent completion, with additional subcontractors deployed to fast-track the mainline works.

On the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline project, NNPCL reported 96 percent completion, with a revised execution strategy now in place to expedite the River Niger crossing. The commissioned 113-kilometre section of the pipeline is already delivering 300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, sourced from AHL (250 mmscf/d) and Platform, Chorus, and Xenergi (50 mmscf/d).