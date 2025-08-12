NLC sacks Edo state leadership over ‘unethical behaviour’

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, ABUJA
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has wielded the big stick, sacking the entire leadership of its Edo State Council over what it branded “unethical behaviour, anti-union activities, and gross violations” of the union’s constitution.
The dramatic purge, which took effect on Monday, August 11, 2025, was confirmed in a letter to the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, signed by NLC’s Acting General Secretary, Benson Upah.
“This action became necessary due to unethical behaviour, anti-union activities, and gross violations of the Constitution and rules of Congress by the now dissolved leadership of the State Council,” the letter stated.
In a swift move to restore order, the national leadership installed a five-man caretaker committee to take over the reins until fresh elections are conducted.
The committee members are Lewis Monday Igbafen – ASUU, Ochei Onyebuchi Mike – NUTGTWN, Orein Charles Uwanle – JUSUN, Nwaneli Thankgod – MWUN, and Augustine Ekanem – NUCFRLANMPE.
“The Caretaker Committee has been mandated to run the affairs of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Edo State until elections are held to fill all the statutory positions,” Upah announced.
