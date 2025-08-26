NLC rallies support for Kebbi gov as flood ravages state

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has expressed solidarity with the people and government of Kebbi State following the devastating floods that have ravaged farmlands, homes, and public infrastructure, leaving communities displaced and lives lost.

In a letter addressed to Governor Nasir Idris and signed by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the Congress commended the governor for his swift and proactive response in setting up a high-powered committee to assess the damage and recommend strategic measures for rehabilitation.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), at the national level, writes to you with a heavy heart, its spirit weighed down by the profound devastation that recent flooding has wrought upon the good people and lands of Kebbi State. We have watched with deep anguish as the relentless waters have not only submerged farmlands, the very source of sustenance and economic vitality for the masses, but have also swept away homes, damaged critical public infrastructure, and, most tragically, claimed precious human lives,” Ajaero stated.

He hailed the governor’s decisive measures, describing them as a demonstration of purposeful leadership.

According to him, “We have taken note of your administration’s swift action in constituting a high-powered committee to inspect and assess infrastructural damages across the state. The mandate given to this committee, chaired by the Commissioner for Works, to provide verifiable evidence, cost estimates, and strategic recommendations is a testament to a leadership that is not merely proactive but is strategically focused on restoration and future mitigation.”

The NLC boss stressed that the destruction of farmlands in Kebbi State was not just a local misfortune but a national concern, given the state’s status as one of Nigeria’s major food baskets.

“The devastation therefore touches the stomach of the nation, making your burden one we all share,” he warned.

While commending the state’s efforts, Ajaero urged the Federal Government to urgently step in and provide substantial support to Kebbi State to cushion the effects of the disaster. He specifically called for immediate repair and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, provision of relief materials to victims, and assistance in implementing proactive strategies to avert future occurrences.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress stands in solidarity with the working people and citizens of Kebbi State in this difficult time. As always, we reaffirm our belief that just as trade unions thrive on unity and collective action, so too can our nation weather storms and floods when government at all levels and the people act together in shared responsibility,” Ajaero affirmed.

He urged Governor Idris and his team not to be deterred by the scale of destruction, describing the crisis as an opportunity to rebuild stronger and more resilient communities. “History teaches us that great leaders are often defined by how they respond to adversity. What now appears as tragedy can be transformed into an opportunity to build stronger, safer, and more resilient communities in Kebbi State,” he said.

The NLC assured the governor of the Congress’ highest solidarity and partnership in these trying times.