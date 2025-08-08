NLC, CUPP rage over Sowore’s arrest

Sowore

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & John Alechenu

ABUJA—The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), have condemned the continued arrest and harassment of civil rights activist Omoyele Sowore, describing it as a threat to democracy and a blatant abuse of power.

In a statement on Thursday, NLC President Joe Ajaero decried Sowore’s repeated arrests as a violation of constitutional rights and democratic principles.

“We strongly condemn the frequent arrest and long spells in detention of Sowore. If he has offended the law, due legal processes should be followed—not harassment. Freedom of speech and association are inalienable rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” Ajaero said.

He warned that silence in the face of such repression could normalise authoritarianism, adding that arbitrary detention erodes public trust and damages Nigeria’s image both at home and abroad.

“If the state can detain Sowore today, no journalist, activist, or citizen is safe tomorrow. We must not return to the dark days of dictatorship where fear replaces freedom,” he added.

The NLC demanded Sowore’s immediate and unconditional release, an end to the intimidation of dissenting voices, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

Similarly, the CUPP, through its National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, also condemned the arrest, calling it an abuse of police powers and a violation of Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution which guarantees freedom of expression.

“This is a disturbing misuse of the police to stifle dissent. Denying Sowore bail and using the force as a tool for vendettas undermines justice and democracy,” Ameh stated.

CUPP also questioned the suspiciously rapid promotion of a police officer involved in the arrest, urging a public inquiry into favoritism and systemic corruption in the Nigerian Police Force.

“The police must stop being an instrument of oppression. If Sowore has a case to answer, he should be charged to court immediately—not silenced through unlawful detention,” the CUPP added.

Both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to defending civil liberties and warned against Nigeria’s descent into a police state.