Nkom receives award for contributions to Geoscience

Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom ,Director General, Mining Cadastre Office with the President, NAEG, His Honour, Akinola. A. George, during the Award ceremony.

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Director-General of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, has been conferred with the Fellowship Award of the Nigerian Association of Exploration Geophysicists (NAEG) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to geoscience and engineering.

The honour was presented on Monday at the 3rd Annual International Conference of NAEG, which runs from August 17 to 21, 2025, in Abuja.

According to NAEG, the Fellowship Award is one of its highest distinctions, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing exploration geophysics.

Engr. Nkom was specifically recognised for his tireless efforts in promoting the sustainable development of Nigeria’s mineral resources and for his pivotal role in strengthening the nation’s mining sector.

The association noted that his recognition reflects both his commitment to excellence and his passion for driving growth and innovation within the industry.